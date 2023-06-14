BAR HARBOR — When the Artemchuk family came here from Ukraine in late January, they thought conditions couldn't get much worse in their home city of Kherson, which was occupied by the Russian army at the start of the war and is still being shelled daily.
Unfortunately, they were wrong.
The city in the far South of the country, which before the Russian invasion had about 275,000 residents, was inundated with floodwater last week after the collapse of a dam on the Dnipro River. It is a huge humanitarian and ecological disaster.
Speaking for herself and translating for her parents, Serhii and Maryna, Sasha said Sunday, “My parents are glad that we are safe, but they are really worried about our friends who stayed there. We think about it a lot and worry about it a lot. It is hard to get this news about the city which is your home.”
Maryna’s parents are among those who still live in Kherson, but their house is on higher ground and wasn't flooded.
“My friend had a house that was flooded completely, and also several of my teachers and other people we know,” Sasha said. “The water reached up to the roofs of people's houses. They tried to evacuate, but the Russians wouldn't allow them to evacuate.”
Russian forces are dug in on the other side of the river from Kherson.
“Now the water slowly comes down and people start finding people and pets who didn't have enough time to survive, old people and children.” Sasha said. “And even during the flooding, our city was attacked.”
The Dnipro River flows north to south through Ukraine, dividing the capital city, Kyiv, and continuing on to Kherson. Not far past Kherson, it empties into an arm of the Black Sea and flows west along the coast toward Odessa.
“We have talked to our friends in Odessa,” Sasha said. “They can see parts of houses, sofas, fridges, chairs coming along the coast. And they can see a lot of contamination and things that aren't supposed to be in the sea that the river brought.
“It is an ecological catastrophe.”
She said the swollen river flowed through factories and picked up dangerous chemicals. The floodwaters also unearthed land mines that the Russians had planted, and they have been carried down the river into the sea or deposited along the banks as the water receded.
Building new lives on MDI
Meanwhile, far from the war and the catastrophic flooding, the Artemchuks are quickly adjusting to their new lives on Mount Desert Island.
Serhii is working for Hewes & Company, a home builder based in Blue Hill. Maryna is working at Frost Farms, a garden center in Town Hill.
Their son Artem, 17, has gone to Poland to finish his training as a maritime electrical engineer. He will soon go to South Korea and join the crew of an 800-foot container ship as an electrician.
Sasha Artemchuk, 15, has finished her freshman year of high school and is hoping to work this summer. Yasha, 6, has won a gymnastics competition at the Bar Harbor YMCA and will represent the Y at a regional competition in Boston this weekend. Earlier this year, the Y gave the entire family a one-year free membership.
The Artemchuks’ resettlement in Bar Harbor has been sponsored by a group of churches on MDI and in Ellsworth. Church members and others have been supporting them financially until they can get on their feet.
Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim.