BAR HARBOR — The sale of flavored tobacco and nicotine products has been banned in Bar Harbor.
During a public hearing March 7, the Town Council unanimously adopted the new ordinance that establishes escalating fines for retailers that sell or market any flavored tobacco products within the town.
Arthur Blank, former president of Mount Desert Island Hospital, introduced the ordinance to the council in January. He said the intent is to slow rising nicotine use among adolescents and young adults, who often start with flavored tobacco products such as battery-operated vaping devices.
Julie Daigle, Healthy Acadia’s community health and development coordinator, said the multi-billion-dollar industry purposely markets flavors such as fruit, mint and candy, among thousands of others, to appeal to young users and get them hooked for life.
Bar Harbor will become the fifth Maine town to wipe the products off its shelves.
Before the council’s vote, a dozen community members voiced their support for the ban, including MDI High School Dean of Students Ian Braun, MDI YMCA CEO Ann Tikkanen, and Helen Jolley, a physical education teacher at Bar Harbor’s Conners Emerson School, all of whom have seen increased nicotine use among their students.
"It's very hard for us working in the school systems to see our students struggling with the impacts of tobacco use in our community," Jolley said.
"Even with our best efforts to keep it out of their hands and off the school properties, we know that the data shows that one out of three Maine high school students have used e-cigarettes, and one out of five are currently using them."
The new ordinance takes effect June 1. Fines from $50 to $100 will be issued for first offenses and between $300 and $1,000 for each additional offense within 24 months.
Victoria DeCoster covers the Bar Harbor area including town boards and committees. She recently moved to the island after graduating from Syracuse University last year. Contact Victoria with tips and story ideas.