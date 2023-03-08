News

BAR HARBOR — The sale of flavored tobacco and nicotine products has been banned in Bar Harbor.

During a public hearing March 7, the Town Council unanimously adopted the new ordinance that establishes escalating fines for retailers that sell or market any flavored tobacco products within the town.

