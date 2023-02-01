News

BAR HARBOR — The Town Council appointed Finance Director Sarah Gilbert as interim town manager Tuesday night after Kevin Sutherland stepped down last week.

Sutherland’s unexpected resignation came during a two-week spree of budget workshops between the council, Warrant Committee and numerous departments. Gilbert, who has worked for the town since 2005 and as finance director since 2021, was unanimously appointed after an executive session with the council at around 9 p.m.

Tags

Reporter

Victoria DeCoster covers the Bar Harbor area including town boards and committees. She recently moved to the island after graduating from Syracuse University last year. Contact Victoria with tips and story ideas.

Recommended for you