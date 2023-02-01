BAR HARBOR — The Town Council appointed Finance Director Sarah Gilbert as interim town manager Tuesday night after Kevin Sutherland stepped down last week.
Sutherland’s unexpected resignation came during a two-week spree of budget workshops between the council, Warrant Committee and numerous departments. Gilbert, who has worked for the town since 2005 and as finance director since 2021, was unanimously appointed after an executive session with the council at around 9 p.m.
“Everyone knows who she is and I think they all, we all have a lot of respect for her and what she brings to the table,” said Town Council Chair Valerie Peacock. “And so it’s kind of a win for us to have someone from the inside who knows how to keep the town running the way that we need it to run while we start our search for a new manager.”
Peacock said the town is working with the Maine Municipal Association to find a long-term replacement for Sutherland, but the hiring process could take several months. She said there will be more discussion about the search at the council meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Before signing a three-year contract with Bar Harbor at the beginning of 2022, Sutherland worked as Saco’s city administrator from 2015 to 2019. After a year as town manager here, he cited personal reasons for exiting.
“This did not come easily, as I greatly appreciate working with the Council to address many important matters …,” his letter of resignation read. “It is time for me to find more balance, especially by enjoying time with my family.”
In his wake, the town will have to solo pilot a lawsuit from local businesses over cruise ship regulations. “There's going to be some things that we have to put down and kind of prioritize,” Peacock said.
“We have a lot on our plates as a town right now and we’re going to really lean into this hiring process for a new manager,” Peacock said. “We just want people to work with us and be patient with us. We’re trying to figure out what's best for the town.”
