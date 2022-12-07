Southwest Harbor Select Board Chair Carolyn Ball gives a talk about local government at the Southwest Harbor Library Dec. 6. Ball is a professor at University of Southern Maine, Muskie School of Public Service where she teaches a course called “Managing Cities, Towns and Counties.
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Public Library hosted Select Board Chair Carolyn Ball on Dec. 6. Ball gave a presentation called “How Local Government Works” to community members who attended both in person and online.
She covered everything from the difference between a town and a city, the schedule for the town budget and the role of a town manager. There were many questions from the audience on how to become more involved with volunteer boards, committees and task forces that the town creates.
Applications to these entities are available to all. Citizens need only to fill one out in order to be considered for appointment by the Select Board. Currently, the town website highlights empty seats on the Planning Board, Appeals Board and Housing Authority Committee.
Ball also clarified that anyone who wants to can attend Select Board meetings and ask questions.
Budget season is beginning in Southwest Harbor and Ball highlighted the fact that last year there was only a 0.5 percent increase in the budget. Currently, the budget is being reviewed and updated by the town manager. It will go before the Select Board in January. After that, the Warrant Committee will review the budget in depth, ask questions and present recommendations to the Select Board at the town meeting in May.
Town issues that Ball told her audience to look out for in the coming months are developments in the plans for the town garage and updates to the comprehensive plan.
Ball encouraged attendees to seek out answers to their questions by using the town website, heading over to the town office, getting involved in boards and committees and speaking with Select Board members.
Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.