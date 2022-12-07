News

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Public Library hosted Select Board Chair Carolyn Ball on Dec. 6. Ball gave a presentation called “How Local Government Works” to community members who attended both in person and online.

She covered everything from the difference between a town and a city, the schedule for the town budget and the role of a town manager. There were many questions from the audience on how to become more involved with volunteer boards, committees and task forces that the town creates.

Reporter

Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.

