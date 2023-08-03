News

LAMOINE — A defendant in an attempted murder case is now facing more charges, including kidnapping and burglary, and the District Attorney’s Office has filed a motion for the state to reconsider its initial request for a $1 million bail for each defendant.

Duncan Haass, 30, of Lamoine, and Dimitry Dubrovsky, 29, of Bar Harbor, are accused of shooting a former coworker, Spencer Trott, 37, in the head July 14. Trott survived and escaped his captors by diving into a body of water, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed by Maine State Police Detective Dana Austin.

