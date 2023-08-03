LAMOINE — A defendant in an attempted murder case is now facing more charges, including kidnapping and burglary, and the District Attorney’s Office has filed a motion for the state to reconsider its initial request for a $1 million bail for each defendant.
Duncan Haass, 30, of Lamoine, and Dimitry Dubrovsky, 29, of Bar Harbor, are accused of shooting a former coworker, Spencer Trott, 37, in the head July 14. Trott survived and escaped his captors by diving into a body of water, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed by Maine State Police Detective Dana Austin.
“Given the total disregard for the sanctity of life shown in this execution-style attempted murder, aggravated assault and kidnapping, the state feels a $1 million bail is entirely reasonable and intended to protect the public and specific persons connected to this case,” said District Attorney Bob Granger.
Haass had been charged with aggravated attempted murder, attempted murder and elevated aggravated assault. However, the state has amended the complaint to include five counts of kidnapping, four counts of aggravated assault and one count of burglary.
Dubrovsky’s complaint has not yet been amended but that is the prosecutor’s intention, Granger said.
“Our office anticipates bringing additional charges against Mr. Dubrovsky in the very near future,” Granger said.
Granger filed a request for a “Harnish hearing” or motion to reconsider the bail set by Judge Terrence Harrigan on July 17.
The state had initially sought a $1 million cash bail, which Harrigan denied, in part stating he’d never heard of such a high bail in the state of Maine.
Harrigan ultimately set Haass’s bail at $250,000 cash after hearing an argument from a defense attorney that Haass was at most an accomplice in the event.
However, Granger argued otherwise in the motion.
“Defendant never once informed police about the victim’s whereabouts or the nature of his gunshot wound to the head after his separation from co-defendant or during his time at the Sheriff’s Office. The victim could have possibly died during that period of time without medical attention. This shows that the defendant clearly did not care if the victim survived or not or that he presumed the victim was already dead.”
Among a list of 18 examples cited in the court filing: “While it is unclear if defendant assisted in dragging the victim behind the home there is also no available evidence that defendant tried to stop co-defendant from further harming the victim,” Granger wrote. “By taking him to an abandoned homestead with a handgun, it is clear the intent was to murder the victim in a place where the crime would go undetected for a period of time.”
At some point after taking the victim to the abandoned property on Bayside Road, Haass and Dubrovsky separated, with Dubrovsky going home to Bar Harbor to clean out his truck with bleach, the prosecutor said. Meanwhile, Haass went to the Sheriff’s Office but requested an attorney, so no interview occurred. Haass left the police station with his mother.
Haass and his mother found the victim walking on Bayside Road around 2 a.m. on July 15. The mother called 911 at that time, Granger said.
The prosecutor included in his motion two similar cases in Maine in which bail was set at $1 million cash and another, a Cumberland County attempted murder case, State v. Tyreese Vargas, in which a $500,000 cash bail was set.
“The state feels that a very significant bail must be set in this case to protect the public and specific witnesses,” said Granger. “Accordingly the state renews its request for the imposition of bail in the amount of $1 million cash.” If a surety bail is considered, then the state argues that should be set at $1 million surety.
Because the defendant faces a possible life sentence, he poses a “significant risk to the public and specific witnesses who came forward in this case,” Granger said. “The possible sentence also makes the defendant a flight risk despite his ties to the community.”
Augusta defense attorney Walter McKee, whom Haass has retained, filed a response on Monday rejecting the state’s motion to reconsider bail but also to have his client’s bail reduced from its current $250,000 cash to either $250,000 surety or $50,000 cash. The surety bail would be his father’s property in Lamoine, the same house where Haass grew up, McKee said.
“Either way, Duncan should be released on either amount of bail as that is fair, reasonable and consistent with the bail standards and consistent with other Maine cases,” McKee stated. “Duncan should not have to spend any more time in jail pending trial in this matter.”
Haass surrendered to law enforcement after getting word he was being charged, McKee said.
Testimony from witnesses indicates that Haass said “it wasn’t supposed to go this way” or “it wasn’t supposed to go this far” as well as “this didn’t go as planned.”
“... The state has no evidence that Duncan knew that Dimitry was going to fly completely off the handle and shoot the alleged victim or engage in any other actions that night.
“There was no suggestion at any time by any witness that Duncan ever engaged in any assault of the alleged victim,” McKee stated.
The additional evidence in the affidavit shows Haass’s true level of involvement, which is substantially less than what was originally suggested, the defense attorney said.
McKee also argued that Haass, who is a Maine Maritime Academy graduate with no prior criminal record, is not a flight risk.
He has been fishing in and out of Lamoine and Southwest Harbor since graduating.
“He since bought a brand new boat that cost somewhere in the neighborhood of one million dollars and which involves a significant payment,” McKee stated. “Duncan does not have land or cash to post for bail himself given his total investment in his fishing boat.”
As of press time, no date had been set for the hearing.