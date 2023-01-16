News

PORTLAND — The application period for the 2023 Mitchell Scholarship, an award of $10,000 to more than 135 college-going high school seniors statewide, is now open to seniors who will graduate from Maine public high schools this spring and plan to attend a two- or four-year college in fall 2023.

In addition to the $10,000 scholarship, the nonprofit organization, founded by Waterville-born U.S. Senator George J. Mitchell, will award 20 more scholarships to graduating seniors statewide this year.

