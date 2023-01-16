PORTLAND — The application period for the 2023 Mitchell Scholarship, an award of $10,000 to more than 135 college-going high school seniors statewide, is now open to seniors who will graduate from Maine public high schools this spring and plan to attend a two- or four-year college in fall 2023.
In addition to the $10,000 scholarship, the nonprofit organization, founded by Waterville-born U.S. Senator George J. Mitchell, will award 20 more scholarships to graduating seniors statewide this year.
“With the expanded number of scholarships, it gives me great pleasure to report that we will award a total of $1.55 million in scholarships and related support for the class of 2023 Mitchell Scholars,” said Jared Cash, president and CEO of the Mitchell Institute. “The staff and I look forward to reviewing this year’s applications and notifying the recipients of this prestigious award in May 2023.”
Beyond the scholarship, the Mitchell Institute provides Mitchell Scholars with the opportunity to apply for fellowships of up to $1,500 for professional and personal development opportunities, such as unpaid or underpaid internships, career-related service projects, study-abroad experiences and post-graduate and certification test preparation. The Mitchell Institute also provides scholars with opportunities to apply for emergency funding for unexpected financial challenges, invitations to free leadership and career development events, and access to a network of more than 3,000 Mitchell Scholar alumni who are eager to offer advice, mentoring and career connections.
The Mitchell Institute aims to improve the likelihood that young people from every community in Maine will aspire to, pursue and achieve a college education. The organization annually provides more than $1.5 million in scholarships, additional fellowships and leadership development programming to college-going students from public high schools statewide. Learn more at www.mitchellinstitute.org.