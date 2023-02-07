PORTLAND — Alf Anderson, former executive director of the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce, has been named associate state director for advocacy and outreach with AARP Maine.
According to a press release from AARP, Anderson will work on advocacy and outreach initiatives designed to enhance awareness and community relationships, while identifying and engaging volunteers in grassroots advocacy campaigns that support AARP’s policy goals. AARP Maine strives to develop a presence in communities statewide through strengthening visibility, media presence, volunteer capacity, building community partnerships, delivering social impact programs, events, and activities and outreach to AARP members and their families.
“Alf’s impressive background and experience matches AARP’s mission and the key position he is stepping into,” said AARP Maine State Director Noël Bonam. “We are excited to welcome him as an integral member of our talented and dedicated Maine state staff and the scores of volunteers who make our work possible.”
AARP Maine Volunteer State President Carl Bucciantini added, “I am happy to welcome Alf to our AARP Maine family. He brings with him a presence, skills and the demeanor that will allow him to work not only with staff, but also with our many volunteers.”