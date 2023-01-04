SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor-Tremont Ambulance Service has raised $217,000 of its $270,000 goal to purchase a new ambulance. The ambulance service began with $132,000 in savings and has since raised $85,000 by way of grants and individual donations. Public donations have included a matching challenge donation of $10,000 and a $5,000 grant from the Lynam Trust.
“Folks have been very generous to us. And we think it’s really important to strive to give the very best possible service that we can,” said board President Andy Cline.
This new ambulance will add to a long line that began in 1961 with a four-door Ford station wagon purchased for around $3,127. Today, the service has two ambulances and replaces them on a roughly 15-year rotation, meaning a new ambulance is purchased every seven or eight years. Each ambulance is equipped with a heart monitor, oxygen, intubation and IV equipment, first aid supplies, saline and medications.
The service had a record year in 2022, fielding over 500 calls. This broke last year’s record of 430. It is estimated that about a third of the 500 calls were for “well-being checks, lift assists, and other situations that do not result in a transport,” wrote Kristin Hutchins, ambulance driver and board member. “Insurance does not compensate for calls when we don’t transport.” This has been an issue for the ambulance service as it tries to make ends meet.
Service Director Andrew Braley is the only full-time employee. Braley performs community outreach, visiting local schools and day care, and serves as a liaison between other island ambulance, fire and first responder services. Otherwise, the staff is part time and paid on a per-diem basis. The board is entirely volunteer.
“Our goal has always been and continues to be to have a provider on duty, at our office adjacent to the police department in the town hall, 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” explained Cline. For 2022, that goal was achieved for 97 percent of shifts.
The nonprofit organization receives one third of its funding from the town and the other two thirds are made up of donations, grants, investments and service fees.
Donations can be made online and are being tracked on a large, red thermometer posted outside Harbor House at 329 Main St.
The service’s board also has two vacancies, and any property owner or resident of Southwest Harbor or Tremont is eligible. For more information, go online to https://swhtas.org.
Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.