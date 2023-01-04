News

SWHTAS fundraising thermometer

The Southwest Harbor-Tremont Ambulance Service tracks its fundraising progress on this large thermometer posted outside Harbor House in Southwest Harbor.

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY PIPER CURTIN

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor-Tremont Ambulance Service has raised $217,000 of its $270,000 goal to purchase a new ambulance. The ambulance service began with $132,000 in savings and has since raised $85,000 by way of grants and individual donations. Public donations have included a matching challenge donation of $10,000 and a $5,000 grant from the Lynam Trust.

“Folks have been very generous to us. And we think it’s really important to strive to give the very best possible service that we can,” said board President Andy Cline.

Tags

Reporter

Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.

Recommended for you