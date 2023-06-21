SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The ambulance service here is putting on a mini-golf tournament fundraiser and raffle at the newly opened Golf of Maine mini-golf course on Main Street in town this Saturday.
The event will run from 2-9 p.m., with shotgun starts each hour until 8. Teams of four are encouraged, but individual golfers are also welcome. The cost to play is $20 per player or $60 for a team of four. Prizes will be awarded in several categories, such as best hole in one, best team spirit and more. Prizes are being supplied by local sponsors.
At 7 p.m., the Battle of the Badges will kick off as first responders, firefighters, police officers and Acadia National Park officials compete for prizes and bragging rights.
Along with golf, participants will have the opportunity to enter a raffle of local goods and to buy tickets for the 50-50 raffle. There will be live music, and food will be available for purchase. The services' newest ambulance, acquired in late May, will also be on site and available for tours.
"This is also a chance for community members to get to know their EMTs," said Southwest Harbor-Tremont Ambulance Service Board Chair Andy Cline.
Cline explained that despite having just gotten a new ambulance, the ambulance service is short on funds. Twenty percent of the SWHTAS budget is made up of donations.
"We have to do fundraising because our income doesn't meet our expenses," Cline said. "What we can get from billing insurance companies plus the allotments from the towns of Southwest Harbor and Tremont and a modest amount of money from investment income, which is pretty small, doesn't add up to all of our expenses."
Cline said funds from the mini-golf tournament will go toward general operations, advanced training and equipment upgrades.
To see a full list of sponsors and to register for the event, visit www.swhtas.org.