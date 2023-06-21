News

SWHTAS new ambulance

Ambulance service crew chief Kyle Rounsevall (left) and EMT Bonnie Norwood stand in front of the service’s new truck, called Rescue 5.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF ANDREW CLINE

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The ambulance service here is putting on a mini-golf tournament fundraiser and raffle at the newly opened Golf of Maine mini-golf course on Main Street in town this Saturday.

The event will run from 2-9 p.m., with shotgun starts each hour until 8. Teams of four are encouraged, but individual golfers are also welcome. The cost to play is $20 per player or $60 for a team of four. Prizes will be awarded in several categories, such as best hole in one, best team spirit and more. Prizes are being supplied by local sponsors.