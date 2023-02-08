MOUNT DESERT — Because of stock market volatility, Finance Director Jake Wright will be using funding sources other than the town’s Capital Gains Reserve to pay for several capital projects.
Voters at last year’s annual town meeting authorized using $360,600 from the Capital Gains Reserve for the culvert replacement and drainage improvement project on Beech Hill Cross Road.
Another $220,000 was authorized for repair of about 200 linear feet of eroded shoreline in Seal Harbor. The erosion was caused by a storm surge in the winter of 2020-2021.
Voters last year also authorized using $75,000 to replace 23 windows in the town office building, many of which are quite deteriorated.
The health of the town’s Capital Gains Reserve is tied to the performance of the market.
“For 10-plus years, the Capital Gains Reserve has been a mechanism for funding projects and reducing taxation, with only positive effects on appropriation,” Wright said in a memo to the Select Board. “The inverse to that relationship exists in these times of market uncertainty.”
In addition to authorizing funding for the projects described above, voters at last year’s town meeting authorized using $300,000 from the Capital Gains Reserve to reduce taxation this year. Wright said that is being done.
As of Jan. 31, 2022, the Capital Gains Reserve account had a balance of $1.85 million. But as a result of the market decline and reducing the 2023 tax commitment by $300,000, the balance of that account stood at $1.16 million one week ago.
“As the strong market resurgence we’ve been hoping for has not yet come to pass, and with the 2023 town meeting preparations now upon us, I believe the most
prudent path forward is to identify new funding sources for (these projects),” Wright said.
Members of the Select Board said Monday night that they agreed with Wright’s recommendation.
Wright said voters at town meeting would have to approve the switch to an alternate funding source for the Beech Hill Cross Road and Seal Harbor erosion projects, but the Select Board has the authority to approve a new funding source for the town hall windows replacement.
Wright said the new funding source for the two larger capital projects has not yet been determined, but it probably will be a small bond.
Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim.