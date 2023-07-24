News

acadia family center

Acadia Family Center is on Fernald Point Road in Southwest Harbor.

 ISLANDER FILE PHOTO

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Acadia Family Center has been shuttered since November 2021. Now, after months of strategic planning, Executive Director Rota Knott is bringing community leaders together to create the MDI Prevention Coalition to "mobilize the community to prevent and reduce substance use among youth."

On July 19, representatives from MDI Hospital, MDI Behavioral Health Center, the Counseling Collaborative, Healthy Acadia, MDI Opiate Task Force, Bar Harbor Fire Department and Southwest Harbor Police Department went to the AFC facility to discuss the needs of the MDI community and the gaps in drug use education, prevention and recovery services.