SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Acadia Family Center has been shuttered since November 2021. Now, after months of strategic planning, Executive Director Rota Knott is bringing community leaders together to create the MDI Prevention Coalition to "mobilize the community to prevent and reduce substance use among youth."
On July 19, representatives from MDI Hospital, MDI Behavioral Health Center, the Counseling Collaborative, Healthy Acadia, MDI Opiate Task Force, Bar Harbor Fire Department and Southwest Harbor Police Department went to the AFC facility to discuss the needs of the MDI community and the gaps in drug use education, prevention and recovery services.
While AFC was once a clinical center that provided treatment for patients struggling with drug use disorders, Knott explained that AFC has since given up its clinical licenses.
"It was a real struggle to find clinicians and to find clinical supervision in particular," said Knott. "And those are some of the reasons why the board made the decision to pull back from the clinical aspect.
“But also during the strategic planning, much of what the consultants learned and the board learned was that the community sees a real need for the recovery supports and for the prevention and education piece as well."
The aim of the coalition is to do what Knott describes as resource mapping and finding the different services available in the area while determining where service gaps exist – and filling them. The coalition is also a requirement of a grant that could provide critical funding to future AFC programming. Another goal of the coalition is to compile and analyze data surrounding substance abuse.
"Data around what's happening on the island specifically is sometimes hard to find because we're lumped in with Hancock County," said Knott. "Because it is … as you know, it's a different community than the rest of Hancock County."
Knott has several ideas of how to use the space within the AFC facility and hopes to open its doors this fall.
"We are hoping that we may eventually be able to attract some licensed clinicians to rent and work out of our offices," said Knott. She also hopes to provide a space for recovery support groups to meet and a drop-in space for those in need of immediate advice.
Several members of the coalition suggested creating a space for recovery coaches, or people who have personal experience with substance use disorder and have been trained to provide support to those in recovery.
Each of the eight community members who attended the meeting described burned out and overworked service providers in every system from health care to education. Knot said that part of the education programing AFC envisions is also for teachers and guidance counselors to learn how better to support students affected by substance abuse.
The meetings of the coalition will be monthly. In August, AFC will introduce community conversations surrounding MDI's recovery needs.
"We don't want to build all of our programming without hearing from the community – without giving literally everyone on the island the opportunity to tell us what they see what they think is needed," Knott said.