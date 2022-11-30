News

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Acadia’s Invasive Plant Management Team (IPMT) this year surveyed more than 780 acres in the park including forested and wetland areas on Mount Desert Island, the Schoodic Peninsula, Isle au Haut and the park’s islands in Frenchman Bay.

They treated a total of 1.82 infested acres. Three-fourths of the infested plants treated were glossy buckthorn.

Tags

Reporter

Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim.

Recommended for you