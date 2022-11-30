ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Acadia’s Invasive Plant Management Team (IPMT) this year surveyed more than 780 acres in the park including forested and wetland areas on Mount Desert Island, the Schoodic Peninsula, Isle au Haut and the park’s islands in Frenchman Bay.
They treated a total of 1.82 infested acres. Three-fourths of the infested plants treated were glossy buckthorn.
“(Treatment) involves the use of wetland-approved herbicides as well as cutting and stump removal to prevent new regrowth,” according to the IPMT. “Herbicide application is specifically timed to prevent the production of fruits, so that there is less dispersal throughout the park.”
Sophia Cameron, an IPMT intern, and Jesse Wheeler, Acadia’s vegetation program manager, wrote in a 2020 article, “Glossy buckthorn is an invasive shrub species that has taken over the understories of many North American forests and wetlands.
“This prolific shrub has invaded several of Acadia’s diverse bogs, swamps and forests. It is shade tolerant, allowing the shrub to establish successfully in densely forested areas. It can grow up to 20 feet tall…
“It can establish populations almost anywhere that has enough moisture, including Acadia's summit seeps, salt marsh edges and everywhere in between.
“Glossy buckthorn’s dense foliage and ability to mature quickly, allows it to outcompete most of the other low growing shrubs, tree seedlings and herbaceous plants around it. This decreases the biodiversity of some of our most important wetlands and young forests.”
The area that the IPMT surveyed this year is more than four times the size of Jordan Pond and nearly twice the size of Eagle Lake. The treated areas of infestation totaled about one and a half times the size of the Sand Beach parking lot.
