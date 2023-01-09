ACADIA NAT’L PARK — The estimated 20,106 visits to the park in December was an increase of 67.8 percent over the same month in 2021.
But for last year overall, visitation was down 2.4 percent – from a record-setting estimated total of 4.07 million visits in 2021 to 3.97 million in 2022.
The number of Island Explorer bus passengers who were counted as Acadia visitors was up 50.5 percent to 103,482. (One-quarter of all Island Explorer passengers are counted as Acadia visitors.)
The estimated 104,306 motor coach and other commercial bus passengers in 2022 represented an increase of 168.7 percent over the previous year.
But the estimated number of visits by personal vehicle to the section of Acadia on Mount Desert Island was down 5 percent to just under 3.43 million. On the Schoodic Peninsula, that number was down 5.3 percent to 323,046.
The 195,320 overnight stays in Acadia's campgrounds in 2022 was up 28.8 percent over the previous year. Blackwoods was the busiest campground with 115,459 camper nights.
