ACADIA NAT’L PARK — The estimated 20,106 visits to the park in December was an increase of 67.8 percent over the same month in 2021.

But for last year overall, visitation was down 2.4 percent – from a record-setting estimated total of 4.07 million visits in 2021 to 3.97 million in 2022.

