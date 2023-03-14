ACADIA NAT’L PARK — The park wants to lease housing within 30 miles of Bar Harbor for some of its seasonal employees.
Ideally, the leases would run from mid-April through mid-October.
The housing units that the park is seeking to lease would be “fully or partially furnished with full kitchens, bathroom(s) and living/dining space to house between three and 10 employees,” according to a park press release. “Each employee would be allotted their own bedroom.
“Offered spaces must meet federal requirements for fire safety, accessibility, seismic and sustainability standards.”
A shortage of housing for seasonal employees is a big reason the park has not been able to hire as many of them as needed in recent years. For example, last year the park wanted to hire 150 to 165 seasonal employees but was only able to hire about 115.
“We can have great people applying for our seasonal positions, but we need to be able to offer them housing unless they have a place to live here locally, which is the exception,” Superintendent Kevin Schneider told the Acadia Advisory Commission last month.
Friends of Acadia recently announced it plans to buy the Kingsleigh Inn, a bed-and-breakfast in Southwest Harbor, to house some of the park’s seasonal employees.
Currently, the park itself has about 90 beds for seasonal employees.
