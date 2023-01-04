News

American tree sparrow

American tree sparrows, like the one pictured here, have declined in numbers in Acadia National Park.

 Photo by Kyle Lima/Schoodic Institute

WINTER HARBOR — Acadia National Park’s winter bird populations have declined by nearly half since 1971, according to a study published in the journal Northeastern Naturalist.

Researchers with Schoodic Institute at Acadia National Park analyzed bird observations collected as part of the National Audubon Society’s Christmas Bird Count, one of the nation’s longest-running citizen science projects. Observations from in and around Acadia National Park on Mount Desert Island and the Schoodic Peninsula show a 43 percent reduction in the total number of birds observed in the last 50 years.

Tags

Recommended for you