WASHINGTON, D.C. — The huge omnibus spending bill that congressional leaders passed in December includes a provision for Acadia National Park to retain 15 acres of a 55-acre tract in Town Hill for seasonal workforce housing and to transfer the other 40 acres to the town of Bar Harbor for the purpose of developing community workforce housing.

The 1986 law that established Acadia’s permanent boundaries called for the property to be developed as a regional solid waste transfer facility. But it soon became clear that was not a feasible use for that site.

