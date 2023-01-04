WASHINGTON, D.C. — The huge omnibus spending bill that congressional leaders passed in December includes a provision for Acadia National Park to retain 15 acres of a 55-acre tract in Town Hill for seasonal workforce housing and to transfer the other 40 acres to the town of Bar Harbor for the purpose of developing community workforce housing.
The 1986 law that established Acadia’s permanent boundaries called for the property to be developed as a regional solid waste transfer facility. But it soon became clear that was not a feasible use for that site.
Over the years, various ideas for using that property have been floated, but none of them gained traction until Acadia and area municipal official proposed the housing solution.
Maine U.S. Sen. Angus King, who chairs the Senate Subcommittee on National Parks, introduced the bill with those provisions. The precise language of the bill reads that the property shall be given to the town of Bar Harbor “for affordable workforce housing to benefit the towns on Mount Desert Island, subject to the limitation that the Secretary [of the Interior] may retain not more than 15 acres of the Federal land…to be used by the Secretary to provide housing and administrative facilities for the use of, and supporting the purposes of, the Park.”
Acadia Superintendent Kevin Schneider said, “We are really excited because there is a strong need for housing in our community, and this would address that need.”
Each year, Acadia hires 150 to 165 seasonal employees.
“This year, we were short 40 to 50 employees, and most of that was due to lack of housing,” Schneider said. “We really operate the park with our seasonal workforce. They are the backbone of our summer operations, so housing is critical.”
The Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources endorsed the Acadia and MDI housing bill this past summer.
King said at the time, “From the National Park to Bar Harbor businesses, every part of MDI’s economy is currently feeling the squeeze of a significant affordable worker housing shortage, causing businesses to run limited hours, or even shut their doors completely. New affordable housing is one of the most meaningful investments we can make in the success of the region.”
