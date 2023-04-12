News

Rota Knott

Rota Knott is the new executive director of Acadia Family Center in Southwest Harbor.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF ROTA KNOTT

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Acadia Family Center, a drug use education, treatment, recovery and wellness center in Southwest Harbor, has chosen Rota Knott to be its new executive director. Services at the center were suspended in 2022 due to staffing issues. Knott’s appointment marks a step forward in the center’s reopening process.

“I am thrilled to join Acadia Family Center and honored to help build on its long history of providing services to address substance use and mental health disorders,” said Knott. “I look forward to collaborating with regional school administrators, people in recovery and other community leaders to tackle these critical challenges in the Mount Desert Island region.”

