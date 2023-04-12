SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Acadia Family Center, a drug use education, treatment, recovery and wellness center in Southwest Harbor, has chosen Rota Knott to be its new executive director. Services at the center were suspended in 2022 due to staffing issues. Knott’s appointment marks a step forward in the center’s reopening process.
“I am thrilled to join Acadia Family Center and honored to help build on its long history of providing services to address substance use and mental health disorders,” said Knott. “I look forward to collaborating with regional school administrators, people in recovery and other community leaders to tackle these critical challenges in the Mount Desert Island region.”
Since AFC halted services, after 40-plus years of providing outpatient clinical services for individuals and families suffering from substance use and related mental health disorders, its wellness and counseling center on Fernald Point Road has been unused.
“Rota’s proven track record of nonprofit leadership, fundraising and substance use disorder program development and management make her the ideal person to lead Acadia Family Center’s refocused mission on prevention and recovery,” said AFC Board Chair Sam Hamill.
Knott has more than 14 years of nonprofit management and human services experience that includes the development and management of substance use and mental health programs in her home state of Maryland.
More recently, Knott served as executive director of Tedford Housing in Brunswick where she advanced an $8.3 million capital campaign to construct a new emergency housing and homeless services building for the Southern Midcoast region.
Knott hopes to bring a new perspective to AFC. “It will be a fresh start for me and for AFC,” she told the Islander. “Because I don’t have many connections to the area, I don’t have any preconceived notions.”
In the coming weeks, Knott plans on outlining the organization’s services and available resources. She said that rather than providing redundant services, AFC hopes to “support existing services, fill gaps and provide an overall more substantial system of resources for the community.”
Knott started her new job on April 3 and is in the process of moving to the area.
Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.