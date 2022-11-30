ACADIA NAT’L PARK — The National Park Service is proposing to increase the entrance fees at Acadia to support projects that benefit visitors and protect park resources.
The new entrance fees would become effective starting in 2023 and would be required year-round.
The proposed fee hikes would increase the seven-day private vehicle fee from $30 to $35, motorcycles from $25 to $30 and individuals from $15 to $20. The price of an annual park pass would increase from $55 to $75.
Visitors under 16 years old are exempt from paying an entrance fee.
The NPS is seeking input from the public on the entrance fee increase. The comment period is open from now through Dec. 29. Comments must be submitted online at go.nps.gov/AcadiaFeeIncrease.
According to the NPS, the entrance fee is a critical source of revenue that funds improvements to visitor facilities and services and supports resource management projects. All entrance fee revenue remains within the NPS with 80 percent retained by Acadia and 20 percent distributed to other national parks.
Over the past few years, entrance fee revenue has funded 60 percent to 70 percent of the annual operation of the fare-free Island Explorer bus system and supported the completion of a number of hiking trail projects. Entrance fee revenue also has been used to improve park facilities including repairs to the historic carriage road gatehouses, removal of hazard trees along park roads and powerlines and repairs to campground restrooms.
The proposed entrance fee increase does not affect the $6 vehicle reservation fee for Cadillac Summit Road, which is required from May through October in addition to the park entrance fee.