Cary Swan organized “Swan’s Follies” as a fundraiser for Jesup Memorial Library in Bar Harbor. The Follies featured an evening of local talent.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF JESUP MEMORIAL LIBRARY

BAR HARBOR — “He always had a smile, always had laugh and a story.”

That is how Chad Smith remembers prominent Bar Harbor businessman and civic leader Cary Swan, who died Aug 22. He was 85.

