BAR HARBOR — “He always had a smile, always had laugh and a story.”
That is how Chad Smith remembers prominent Bar Harbor businessman and civic leader Cary Swan, who died Aug 22. He was 85.
Cary and June, his wife of nearly 62 years, started the very successful Swan Agency Insurance and Real Estate in 1975.
Seven years earlier, the same year the Swan family moved to Bar Harbor from western Maine, Cary was instrumental in founding the Bar Harbor/MDI Rotary Club and he recruited several of the other charter members.
Smith, a retired attorney and fellow Rotary Club member, said Cary was a showman at heart who for many years enjoyed riding on the Rotary Club float in the annual 4th of July parade dressed as a lobster and exhorting spectators along the parade route to come to the ball field for the Rotary Seafood Festival.
“Cary was outgoing, that’s for sure,” Smith said. “He was hard to dislike.”
Ken Smith – no relation to Chad – said he considered Cary Swan a good friend.
“If you were loyal to Cary, he never forgot and always had your back,” Smith said. “Probably unbeknownst to him, I learned a lot from Cary. He always gave good feedback and he wasn’t shy about offering his opinion.
“He was also a very fun guy, the life of the party.” Smith said. “But he was a driven guy, too. If he set his mind to something he wanted to do, he got it done. He always had a project going on. I don’t think he could sit still for very long.”
In recent years, Cary was literally a man about town, cruising along on his little red motor scooter. When he saw a friend, he would wave and flash that trademark Cary smile.