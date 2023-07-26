BAR HARBOR — Janet Crooks used to enjoy riding her bike in Acadia National Park, but that was years ago. Now 88, she lives in the assisted living unit at Birch Bay Village and walks with a walker.
About three weeks ago, she once again rode on a carriage road in the park. Her mode of transport this time was a specially adapted, electric-assisted adult tricycle pedaled by a volunteer with MDI Wheelers. That is the nonprofit group that is offering free rides to elderly and disabled community residents.
“When I came back from my ride, everybody asked me, ‘How was it?’ And I said, ‘It was just great,’” Crooks said.
“It was a really good experience. The volunteers are wonderful; they are so dedicated.
“A lot of people here [at Birch Bay Village] were a little worried about how safe it is, but you’re really well taken care of,” Crooks said.
The MDI Wheelers plan to offer adult trike rides in the park on Tuesdays and Thursdays through September. The rides typically start and end at the Eagle Lake boat launch.
The Wheelers have two trikes, so two people can ride at a time. As a safety precaution, a volunteer on a bicycle rides in front of the trikes to alert people ahead that they are coming, and one rides behind to protect the trike riders from fast-moving bicycles approaching from the rear.
Other local organizations are supporting the MDI Wheelers. Friends of Acadia has purchased a trailer for storing and transporting the tricycles and other equipment. College of the Atlantic is allowing it to be parked on its campus.