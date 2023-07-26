News

BAR HARBOR — Janet Crooks used to enjoy riding her bike in Acadia National Park, but that was years ago. Now 88, she lives in the assisted living unit at Birch Bay Village and walks with a walker.

About three weeks ago, she once again rode on a carriage road in the park. Her mode of transport this time was a specially adapted, electric-assisted adult tricycle pedaled by a volunteer with MDI Wheelers. That is the nonprofit group that is offering free rides to elderly and disabled community residents.