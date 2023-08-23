News

Harding golf tourney

(From left) MDI Hospital Advancement Officer Heather D. Jones, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust Community Banking Relationship Manager Krystal Jordan, MDI Hospital President/CEO Chrissi Maguire, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust President/CEO Curtis Simard, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust Branch Relationship Manager Cody Farrell and MDI Hospital Advancement Officer Claire Sasner.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF MDI HOSPITAL

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island Hospital and Bar Harbor Bank & Trust are holding the 30th Annual David R. Harding Memorial Golf Tournament at Kebo Valley Golf Club on Sept. 28.

The tournament has been a signature event for the bank, bringing together businesses and golfers from MDI and beyond to support many local organizations throughout the years.