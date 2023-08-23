BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island Hospital and Bar Harbor Bank & Trust are holding the 30th Annual David R. Harding Memorial Golf Tournament at Kebo Valley Golf Club on Sept. 28.
The tournament has been a signature event for the bank, bringing together businesses and golfers from MDI and beyond to support many local organizations throughout the years.
David Harding, for whom the tournament is named, was chair of the board of Bar Harbor Bankshares for many years. Harding was a strong community supporter who was instrumental in launching the MDI YMCA. He loved golfing, and he loved Kebo.
In 2021, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust selected MDI Hospital as the beneficiary for the tournament. The two organizations raised $15,000 to support the funding of a new MRI machine for the hospital.
In 2022, recognizing its vital services to the community, the bank selected MDI Hospital to manage the tournament and be the primary beneficiary going forward, that year raising over $31,000. Bar Harbor Bank & Trust continues to support as the presenting sponsor, and its employees volunteer their time to help organize and staff the event.
“Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is thrilled to be the Presenting Sponsor of the 30th Annual David R. Harding Memorial Golf Tournament with proceeds to benefit MDI Hospital,” said Bar Harbor Bank & Trust President/CEO Curtis Simard.
“We have been a steadfast supporter of the hospital for well over a century and the tournament is a way for dozens of friends to enjoy an afternoon of golf, while also raising critical funds to advance quality health care in our community.”
Those who wish to take part in this event can secure their spot for $100 per golfer, signing up in teams of four. Individuals or pairs who register will be grouped in a foursome after registration.
“We are delighted to come together with Bar Harbor Bank & Trust again for the 30th Annual David R. Harding Memorial Golf Tournament,” said Chrissi Maguire, president/CEO of MDI Hospital. “This event pays homage to a remarkable individual, but also showcases the incredible spirit of our community and the businesses here.
“I look forward to a day of friendly competition and a shared commitment to supporting our mission to deliver the highest quality of care to the people of MDI.”