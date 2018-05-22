Woodpecker call is like a war cry

Two pileated woodpeckers have been making an appearance in the old and diseased trees of GCI, putting big rectangular holes in their trunks and speeding up the process of decay. Their call is wild, like a war cry, and their heads painted like that of any good warrior. Needless to say, these infrequent occupants of the island are giving the guinea hens and their boisterous manner a run for their money. You are likely to see them near to the dock and in the stands of woods before you hit Harding Point Road. Happy birding!

News from The Cranberry House, Museum and Cafe: The Preble-Marr Historical Museum and Hitty’s Café will open for the season on Friday, May 25. Hours are daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ashley Bryan told the story “Mama’s Nightingale” at the children’s library last Thursday. Afterward, the kids made nightingales.

Letitia Baldwin and Skye participated in the Acadian Women’s Club’s Mother’s Day run. “Not too shabby for me and Skye. We won first in our age category in the annual Moms on the Run 5K race this morning in Prospect Harbor. Our times: Skye 27, me 31 minutes. Thanks to the Acadian Women’s Club’s moms for starting their Mother’s Day really early and staging the race!” Congratulations, Letitia and Skye!

We’re counting down to the end of the Library Tea season. Last Tuesday, Ann Fernald provided biscuits; Christopher Hathaway, Ashley, Trish Davis, Daniel Schuch, Arlene Murphy, Peter Philbrook and Martha Miller were at the table. It was a convention of a wide range of interests and experiences.

Skip Stevens and Sally Rowan went to Baltimore for the end-of-year events at Coppin, then a jaunt to Pittsburgh to visit Skip’s sister and family. Jeanne, Andy and Lex will get to Islesford briefly in June. Back to Baltimore for a few more days, including a dinner with Karen Smallwood and Karen Dolan and catching up with Molly, Charlie and Eliza O’Donovan and Dedi Whitaker at church.

Douglas Cornman will bring Planet Pan, the student steel drum band from George Stevens Academy in Blue Hill, to Islesford on Friday, May 25.

Douglas has chartered the mail boat, but the concert is “hosted” by Sunbeam V and the Island Outreach program. The band will start playing at 4:30 p.m. on Town Field by the dock, or if raining, at Neighborhood House.

Planet Pan is coming to Great Cranberry aboard Sunbeam on Saturday, May 26. They are playing at the Cranberry House rain or shine.

Folks are welcome to bring chairs, blankets, picnics, etc. Douglas will have a pogo stick and some hula hoops to encourage folks to get up and move (i.e., dance). The band will play for about 90 minutes.

Planet Pan came to Islesford a few years ago and were outside despite drizzle. Sea Princess brought one of its tour groups to see the island; some of the people were so taken by the band they never left the dock! It’s wonderful to see Planet Pan return.

Happy birthday to Christopher Hathaway on May 26. Dick Atlee and Ted Spurling joined their families on May 27. Hannah Folsom blows out candles on May 29.

Happy anniversary to Kate and Abe Philbrook on May 27 and to Ben Stevens and Andrea Ruby on May 28.

We look forward to reporting all the news. Send items to us by 5 p.m. on Sunday. For Islesford, email Sally Rowan at [email protected], and for Great Cranberry, email Sarah McCracken at [email protected] or call her at 978-879-5939.