Westphal run boosts Parkinson’s fund

Michael Westphal of Great Cranberry represented the islands for another MDI Marathon on Sunday. Westphal ran strong for 13.1 miles to raise funds for Parkinson’s research through the Michael J. Fox Foundation. He finished the half marathon in 1 hour, 41 minutes, placing 29th out of 580 finishing runners and continues to be a symbol of strength and determination for this outer island community. Gary Allen of Great Cranberry Island is proud to have facilitated the marathon, creating a space for Mainers to push through the limitations of the mind and body, realizing what they are inherently capable of.

The Islesford Library presented “Josh’s Halloween Pumpkin,” by Kathryn Lay. Ashley Bryan, away last week, was back and read the book to them. Thank you, Ashley. Bode Duggan and Elliott Damon Hadlock were the only ones there; they went home with construction paper smiling pumpkins.

The schoolchildren truly immersed themselves in the fall spirit this week, pressing apples into cider with Kayla Gagnon and Page Hill at Janice Murch’s barn. Hallie Sumner madly turned the wheel of the press to grind the fruit while the other children cut and cored the apples, running them up to be pressed. The apples were from various trees around Great Cranberry. Islanders are fortunate to have a great selection of old heritage varieties tucked away in the yards and woodlands of an old agricultural community. Kayla and Page were happy to help the kids tap into the island tradition. They continue to foster a connection between the youngsters and the land that makes this community so unique.

Last Friday, Hugh and Karen Smallwood hosted pizza night at their house. The invitation extended to playing bocce while the first pizzas were in the oven. They provided pizzas, others were invited to contribute to a salad. Approximately 35 people went and enjoyed each other’s company.

As of this past week, there is now singing upstairs at Islesford Neighborhood House every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. The weeks will alternate between singing with instruments and singing a cappella. Bring your voice to sing, and if you have one, bring an instrument to play. There’s already a piano. Everyone is welcome. Call Kaitlyn Duggan or Skip Stevens if you have questions.

The island communities show themselves when one of us loses a box or bag of something. “Anyone see a (bag/box/book/etc) that might have been left on the boat or the dock on (either island)?” Most of the time, there are quick responses. “Saw it (on the dock/on the boat) and put it in the shed.” Thanks to all who pitch in.

Happy birthday to Chris White and Madeline Avery on Oct. 25. Finn McGuiness will celebrate his birthday on Oct. 26. Jim Wilmerding will put another candle on his cake on Oct. 30, and Louise Millar will celebrate her 96th year that same day.