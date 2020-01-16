Violin duo to play midday concert

ELLSWORTH — A violin duo featuring Sophie Davis and Luke Fatora will play a midday concert on Friday, Jan. 24 at 1 p.m. at the Moore Community Center in Ellsworth. The concert is sponsored by Ellsworth Community Music Institute (ECMI) with help from the City of Ellsworth and the Onion Foundation.

The program will include works by Leclair, Bartók, Mozart and the duo’s own arrangements of American folk music.

Sophie Davis received degrees in violin performance and environmental studies from Oberlin College and Conservatory, where she studied with David Bowlin. Davis is a passionate chamber musician and has participated in the Perlman Chamber Music Workshop, Kneisel Hall Chamber Music Program, as a soloist with Oberlin’s Contemporary Music Ensemble and with her sister on NPR’s From the Top. She has performed at the Kennedy Center, Chicago’s Symphony Hall, the Monte Music Festival in India and with the Jordan National Orchestra (JOrchestra) in Amman, Jordan. In 2017, Davis was awarded a Fulbright U.S. Student Research Grant to spend nine months in the South Pacific island nation of Samoa where she explored the ways in which the arts can raise awareness of climate change. In addition to pursuing research, she taught and performed with the National Orchestra of Samoa. Davis divides her time between musical performance and pedagogy, working as a crewmember on tall ships and working for the Pemaquid Oyster Company. She currently teaches strings at two music schools in Maine and is a member of the Halcyon — a string quartet dedicated to using music and the arts to cultivate environmental stewardship.

Fatora is a graduate of the Oberlin Conservatory and the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, He has performed in contexts that range from fiddling for square dances, to improvising with DJ’s and ballet dancers, to performing contemporary and traditional classical music in the World Financial Center and Carnegie Hall. Fatora has also pursued interests in composition and conducting, and has received awards from the Pikes Peak Young Composers Competition and served as the Music Director for the Summit Community Orchestra. Most recently, Fatora was a Quartet Fellow at Community MusicWorks in Providence, R.I. where he performed in robust and creative concert series while teaching individuals and coaching ensembles. He is currently a faculty member at Ellsworth Community Music Institute.

Contact 664-9258.