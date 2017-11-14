Veterans, kids share gratitude

Donnie Staples and Brad Ames are among a number of veterans who expressed their thanks to our Swans Island schoolchildren for sending them Veterans’ Day cards. We are grateful for the immeasurable sacrifices and services of our veterans and for our young people recognizing and appreciating this.

The Mount Desert Island High School fall 2017 production of “Into the Woods” has one more weekend of shows that you won’t want to miss: Friday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 18, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sage Dentremont (technical crew) and I (pianist in pit orchestra) are involved in this production, so stop by to say “Hello”!

Gwen May has invited us to participate in celebration preparations: “The Swan’s Island Historical Society is compiling a collection of historical information for our 2020 celebration. Our quest for the first round is to gather the names of all the stores and gift shops on the island from the beginning of time — any information, memories, photos, where it was and who the owner was is what we are after. Whatever you are willing and able to share is appreciated. So far, I’ve come up with 24, but I’m sure that is just the icing on the cake. Also, can you all help with naming the old, long-gone wharves around the island, who owned them, and where they were located (actually some were owned by several people over the years, so bring it all on!)? This is another list for the historical society project.

There was a really well turned-out meeting of the historical society recently. We had an impromptu group session naming ball fields on the island over the years, lookout towers and whatever else came to mind from the past. We are making up a database of as much history of the island as we can remember or have heard about. At the meeting, we even discussed where the natural springs are on the island. If anybody has a remembrance about a place that doesn’t exist any longer or of a good story about something that happened, please share what you have. We really want pictures of these places and people. Thank you to all who came, and we hope to see more folks at our next meeting on Monday, Dec. 4. It’s going to be a fun few years!”

Donna Wiegle has shared a tick collection update with us: “Field Biologist Chuck Lubelczyk from Maine Medical Center’s Vector-borne Disease Lab was on the island in early November doing his annual fall tick collection. Chuck has made a request to stake out 10-by-10-meter areas that he can use for future collections. The flags used to mark the locations are pretty discreet (Chuck’s words) and have Maine Medical Center’s Vector-borne Disease Lab’s name and contact info on them. Chuck will send me the GPS coordinate for each 10-by-10 sampling grid. If you find that a location on your property has been marked and you have an objection to the marking flags, please contact me directly, and I will work with you and Chuck to have the discreet flags removed. Chuck’s collection work is providing us with valuable information on infection rates and what infections the ticks collected on the island are carrying. This is very important for us to know and be able to share with other agencies when asking for help with this problem. Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses are a great concern for our community and we are working on several ways to reduce the health risk for residents.”

Happy birthday to Joseph W. Staples, Meghan Joyce, Tom Gott, Lincoln Bennett Johnson, Christine M. Harrington, Jean-Jacques Cesbron, Bud Martin Jr., Becky Davis and Gary Hoyle.