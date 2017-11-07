Turkeys, taters wanted

The Swans Island community Thanksgiving is a favorite event of many people. This year, it will be held, not on Friday, but on Thursday, Nov. 16, at 5:30 p.m. in the Swans Island school gymnasium. Emmie Sawyer has provided us with details: “Hello! It is the time of year we are asking for food contributions toward our island Thanksgiving. We are in need of 14 turkeys, including gravy and stuffing, along with 30 pies (some sugar-free ones would be helpful). We do need help with 40 pounds of the mashed potatoes this year; if you can sign up to cook-mash a 5 or 10- pound bag or more, please let me know. We ask everyone who plans to attend to please bring a vegetable to share, anything simple such as corn, peas, squash, sweet potato, etc., would be greatly appreciated. Please deliver the food to the kitchen at 5 p.m. If you use personal dishes/cookware, we ask you please label it with your name to help with a seamless return of your item. If you are able to cook a turkey-stuffing-gravy, mashed potatoes or a pie, please feel free to let me know; feel free to call my home between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at 526-4036. This wonderful event started years ago, and our community has continued to make it happen year after year. I greatly appreciate everyone’s efforts and look forward to seeing you all at our island Thanksgiving!”

We have many things for which to be thankful and many people to thank for generosities shared and organizational skills employed during this past week’s storm. Ben Tongue shared his gratitude: “I talked to two Emera linemen Thursday afternoon as they waited to depart on the ferry (along with an Asplundh tree service truck). They said the major transmission line serving Swans Island (and presumably MDI) was severely damaged (many fallen trees) and was not repaired until Wednesday, Nov. 1. Meanwhile, their supervisor surveyed the island yesterday by helicopter. They came today to fix a number of faults across the island before restoring power. They were thankful for Rob Morang and Jason Joyce for meeting them at the ferry in the morning with a list of known problems; they then escorted Emera to the various locations. The linemen are working 16-hour days (maximum safety allowance) and have help from out-of-region workers. Emera was ‘lucky’ to only have 90,000 outages compared to CMP’s 400,000 plus. Thanks Rob, Jason, Emera and Asplundh!” Many thanks go to those who kept the library open, offered to do laundry for others and loaned generators.

I and other Swans Islanders especially thank the Ellsworth YMCA for free hot showers throughout these outages, even for nonmembers and those from other towns.

Happy belated birthday to Josh Applin, Erik Greenlaw, Travis May Sr., Rose McIntire, Mellard Cook and Carroll G. Staples. Happy birthday to Kimo Bailey, Gilbert LeMoine, Matthew Thomas Joy and Tyler Milton Philbrook.