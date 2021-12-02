Tree removal work to detour traffic on Route 102

SOMESVILLE — Route 102 in Somesville will be closed to through traffic for tree removal on Dec. 6, 7 and 8 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Weather delays may shift the closure to days later in the week.

Both lanes of travel on Route 102 will be closed completely from Oak Hill Road to Pretty Marsh Road. Southbound vehicle traffic will be detoured onto Oak Hill Road, left onto Whitney Farm Road, left onto Pretty Marsh Road back to Route 102. Northbound traffic will be detoured the reverse direction.

MDOT will be posting a truck detour for large/overweight vehicles heading south to Southwest Harbor and Tremont. These vehicles with be rerouted in Town Hill onto the Indian Point Road to Pretty Marsh Road. Large vehicles heading north to Ellsworth will be rerouted onto Pretty Marsh Road to Indian Point Road back to Route 102 in Town Hill.

The Mount Desert Police Department appreciates everyone’s patience and cooperation for this detour and reminds drivers to plan for the extra travel time and be mindful of speed on secondary roads and residential areas.

The police department will give updates if there are adjustments to the dates or times of the road closure.