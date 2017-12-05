Town office work underway

There’s a lot of work going on in the former Islesford Store building to get it ready for its new job as town office. New insulation went under the floor; the process included the need for full face masks in the building, so Joy Sprague moved over to the ladies’ parlor at the Islesford Neighborhood House to sort and distribute that day’s mail. Jason Pickering, owner of Pickering Inc., Will Palmer, Paul Hughes and Scott Kimball have been busy outside and inside the building. Heat pumps, plumbing and electricity all are in the works.

Kayla Gagnon has indefinitely departed GCI and is off on yet another adventure, this time exploring the country to make sure that there is no place that calls to her more than the state of Maine. She wants to root, she said, and probably in Maine, but being 26 with little to hold her back, she is going to exhaust all options first on a six-month road trip with fellow island friend Page Hill. The duo plans to head south, cut across to the west along the border and do humanitarian work along the way. After exploring a bit of Baja, they will head north to hit Seattle and Vancouver around spring or summer.

With “the girls” Kayla Gagnon, Page Hill and Jessi Duma having left, the island feels a little different. In such a small community, the arrival or departure of just a few members can seriously shift dynamics. That’s why so many people on GCI are hoping that at least a couple of these younger island members decide to return one day. In the meantime, they are bid farewell and wished safe travels by many who love them.

GCI Historical Society and Cranberry House have begun a major fundraising campaign designed to ensure the long-term financial viability of the organization. The winter issue of the “Cranberry Chronicle” will be published in the next couple of weeks and will contain details on the campaign efforts planned for the coming months.

Dr. Oh, the dentist from Ellsworth, came out to Islesford and saw about a dozen people. This is a great time of year to have the dentist come here instead of going over to Mount Desert Island and heading wherever from there. Islanders go anywhere from Bar Harbor to Bangor to “open wide” and appreciate the dentist making an “island call.” Great Cranberry was on the schedule for this week.

The skiffs are at Great Cranberry for the winter. The wind and tide were working with Tony Archino and Patrick and April Mocarsky as they rowed one and towed the other across from Islesford last week

Cindy Thomas continues the children’s book hour. This past week included making wreathes. Glittering ball ornaments are in the near future, thanks to Curious George.

On the verge of running out of time, Joy snuck in her November Dip of the Month on Thursday afternoon. Phew!

The broadband installation is progressing. This past week included cables going up on the support cables that have been there for what seems like a long time. The crew has been meeting with residents to determine the service’s entrance place. The last part of the process will be for Emera to do final electrical wiring.

Cranberry House will host an all-day dental clinic on Friday, Dec. 8, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The Cranberry Isles Ladies Aid Christmas Fair will take place on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 1-3 p.m.

Happy belated birthday to Rebecca Sanborn on Dec. 1. Happy birthday to Eliza Greenman on Dec. 7, Ruth Westphal on Dec. 9, Heather Spurling on Dec. 10, Norman Sanborn on Dec. 21, Jessica Sanborn on Dec. 22 and Peter Buchsbaum on Dec. 27.