Swan’s Island has got the goods 

We extend our deepest condolences to Allen and Jess Harrington and the many family and friends of Irene G. Harrington who passed away on Saturday, June 14, on Swan’s Island. Taking care of his mother for many years, both Allen and Jess were truly a blessing to her, and this was witnessed by the entire island. May they be blessed with peace.

Leah Ranquist has an exciting announcement: “We opened at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 20. Swan’s Island Self-Service Seafood . . . By the Seashore! Some of you may have noticed a new building appear on the deck of Underwater Taxi. Dad (Les) has been working on a plan to offer some seafood to those who enjoy the self-service market, like he has been doing with his scallops for several years now. Well, here it is! This little building will be open for those who want to come grab what they want and leave a check or cash in the envelopes provided, then drop it in the lockbox on the wall inside. Instructions are on a whiteboard inside. He currently offers lobsters, scallops and clams, all harvested right here in the Swan’s Island area! More options may be offered in the future . . . stay tuned. Hand sanitizer and wipes are provided.”

Iver Lofving is back in town and he has the goods we’ve waited for, and even more. There is tick–repelling gear, lobstaware, blueberry jam and new Swan’s Island T-shirts and maps at Iverstudio. There are many other treasures to find while exploring.

Opening last Thursday, June 18, Maine-ly Delights II in Bass Harbor sends its many ferry customers a message: “We have made a few changes, but it’s making sure you are safe and our employees are safe. Give us a call at (207) 266-0315 to place your order for takeout. If you pay over the phone, pull into one of the numbered parking spaces in front or up back of the restaurant. Give us a call and tell us what number you are in and we will bring your order to your vehicle. Our new menu is posted on Facebook so that you may see what we are serving. Also, our hours are 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. for now until further changes are made by Maine’s Governor. Thank you for your patience and remember we are all in this together. We hope to see you soon! Stay safe.”

Happy birthday to Hope Joy LeMoine, Julia Rose Davis, Myron “Sonny” Sprague Jr., Dale Stockbridge Jr., Liam David Lane, and Kimberly Haller. Anniversary blessings to Anna and Nathan Ward, Danny and Kristy Overlock, Autumn and Kyle Staples, and Kenny and Angie LeMoine.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Sunday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. E-mail me at [email protected] or call me at (207) 526-4488.