Swan’s Island: Wishing departing ferry crew fair winds, following seas 

Vern Lewis, captain of the B team on our ferry (I’ve been told that B stands for Best), has decided to retire. We thank you for your service to the island and to your crew; for your kind, calm and steady demeanor that provided for an environment of little, or no, drama. I will even miss the low drama of your horn blasts when my husband gives me public displays of affection. Many people know Captain Vern for his super smooth boat handling, especially when pulling into the pen. It was a pleasure getting to know you and we hope to see you again in the future. Captain Vern Lewis, may you have fair winds and following seas.

Sadly, our newest Able Seaman Taylor Resnick has resigned to pursue another opportunity. We wish him much success and, as with Captain Lewis, we hope to see him again in the future.

Katelynn LeMoine informs us that the postponed Saturday, May 7, veterinary clinic has been rescheduled for this Saturday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please remember to wear a mask and only have one person/family at a time in the clinic. If you have special things that need to be brought for your pet, please call the Dexter Veterinary Clinic at (207) 924-3462.

Jeff Watson reminds us, “The Hammond Lumber Company will resume Tuesday runs on May 17. Cut off for orders is Monday at noon. Thanks for your business!”

Chelsea Riedel announces that PIK is hosting Island Clean Up this year: “For the month of May, we are looking for families or individuals to sign up for cleaning an area of the Island. For families who complete their section, we will provide a gift certificate to TIMS for a pizza! PIK has donated trash grabbers to the school for any parents who would like to use those – just contact the school. Let us know the section you would like to cover, and we would love to see your cleanup pictures. Contact the PIK page or my private Messenger page when you are finished and we will mail out your gift certificate. Remember that PIK can provide trash bags and gloves if needed. Please practice safety while cleaning your area and thank you for your help in cleaning up our island.”

Happy birthday to Lacey Kay Freelove, Jean Ranquist, Nancy Carter and Ben Doliber. Anniversary blessings to Gary and Jeanne Hoyle and John and Jill Trask.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Saturday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at [email protected] or call me at (207) 526-4488.