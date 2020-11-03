Swan’s Island: Winter schedule changes

As Dylan said, “The times, they are a-changing.” It’s that time of year for schedule changes – transfer station hours, the ferry schedule and post office hours have either already changed or will change soon.

Karen Preston Griffin reminds us that the solid waste facility hours from Oct. 16 to March 14 are Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m.

Emmie McKay Sawyer alerts us to changes in the post office’s Saturday schedule. On Nov. 21, post office hours on Saturdays will be abbreviated to 8-11:30 a.m. for the retail window and 8-11:45 a.m. for the lobby. The building will close at 11:45 a.m. Mail will arrive at 9:45 a.m. and will leave at noon.

The ferry schedule has changed to a modified winter schedule. For those islanders who schedule doctor’s appointments and shopping primarily on Thursdays throughout the year, please take note that Thursday hours have been shortened. The schedule is as follows: Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday 6:45/7:30, 8:15/9:00, 9:45/11:00, 2:15/3:00, 3:45/4:30; Sunday 8:15/9:00, 9:45/11:00, 1:15/4:00, 4:45/5:30; Wednesday (2nd, 4th, 5th) and Thursday 6:45/7:30, 8:15/11:00, 2:15/3:00, 3:45/4:30; Wednesday (1st, 3rd) 6:45/7:30, 8:15/11:00, 1:15/4:00, 4:45/5:30.

I’m pleased to pass along some good news on the healing front. We welcome home Nancy Carter after her surgery and Annette Joyce from her recent hospital stay. We wish them speedy healing and I’m certain our community will enjoy pampering them as they recuperate.

Karl Haller wishes to thank everyone for the cards, calls and prayers after his injury on the ferry. He hopes to be back to work as soon as possible and looks forward to seeing everyone – at a distance and not on the hood of your vehicle!

Kim Colbeth shares news of her mother, Marion Stinson: “Mom transferred back to the veteran’s home this past week after two months of recovery from her broken hip. Administrative difficulties at her initial rehab center forced us to move her to Marshall’s in Machias for the remainder of her treatment. We were much happier with the care and compassion she received there. Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers. I’m sure she would appreciate cards. Her address is: Marion Stinson, Room 3, 32 Veterans Way, Machias, ME 04654. As for visits, she may have outside window visits and inside across the glass by appointment on Monday and Wednesday afternoons, with a limit of two.“

Happy birthday to Capt. Vern Lewis, Luc William Cesbron, Helen Tamulonis, Mellard Cook, Carroll G. Staples, Rose McIntire, Kimo Bailey and Brian Bridenstine. Anniversary blessings to Tom and Tammy Gott.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Sunday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at [email protected] or call me at (207) 526-4488.