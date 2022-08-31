Swan’s Island: Welcoming new faces for a new school year 

School is back in session and Tammy Tripler announces many changes: “We are excited to announce the beginning of the year with welcoming our new parttime principal, Mimi Rainford. Mimi is also continuing to serve as our RTI staff and special education teacher. We will greatly miss Janice Staples and are grateful for all the years she taught our K-2 students. Our new K-2 teacher is Nevora Stanley, who has been working as our ed tech. Our new ed tech is Lacey Freelove. We welcome a new art teacher, Jessica Defrenn, to our staff. Chandra Cousins-Raymond, our previous art teacher, has retired. We thank her for all the wonderful art she has inspired in our kids. We look forward to what inspirations Jessica will bring to our art program in school. If you see any of our new staff, please feel free to congratulate them. We’re looking forward to new beginnings and a wonderful new school year!”

Please take time to give Angela Tapley a well-deserved thank you for the tremendous work she has done painting inside of the school this summer: the teachers’ room and bathroom, the K-2 classroom and bathroom, the 6-8 classroom, the trim around the whole gym and part of the main hallway. By tackling a building that is around 30 years old, with some places (like the K-2 classroom) never having been repainted since the building was built, she accomplished a much-needed facelift to our school. We are very grateful for your fine work, Angela!

Jennifer Sytsma invites us to a “Night Under the Sea” for The Swan’s Island 2022 Prom: “Featuring DJ Snake (aka Shane), the event takes pace at Odd Fellow’s Hall on Saturday, Sept. 3, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at TIMS: One ticket for $15; two tickets for $25; tickets at the door $20. Q: What should I wear? A: Anything that makes you feel fancy! It’s not black tie so dress up or come as you are. We just want to see you! Q: What’s the occasion? A: We are raising funds to provide art supplies for our K-8 students!”

Tammy Tripler adds her special (and generous) touch: “Anyone wanting a corsage or floral jewelry for this, I am donating profit (actual product cost deducted) for this event. A floral/greenery backdrop for the photo center is going to be available for the event to help with the fundraiser as well. Call or text me at (207) 664-4898 to order.”

We wish Dori LeMoine a belated congratulations for the successful completion of a bachelor’s degree in accounting, as well as being on the president’s list for spring 2022. We are so happy to have you back on the island!

Lisa Lindsay shares the results of the SIYC’s Sixth Annual Penelope Cup: “The SIYC hosted their final Regatta on Sunday, Aug. 28, the Sixth Annual Penelope Cup in Mackerel Cove on our Ships and Barges Course. This race is in honor of Bill Cheney and his boat, the Penelope, and the friendly rivalry he had with John Good in Burnt Coat Harbor. It was a very close race with all boats finishing within 15 minutes of each other. The Nancy B with skipper Kent Mullikin won this year’s race with a corrected time of 1:35:10. Kent said he was happy to have as crew Amanda Ruane and her 11-year-old daughter Anna Chase, who has clearly learned much from her two summers in the SIYC Junior Sailing Program. In second place was Monarch with skipper John Conley, posting the best finish for a Bullseye in the history of SIYC racing! Dasein, with skipper Mike Butera, posted her best finish to date at third. Andiamo, the scratch boat, was first over the line with an elapsed time of 1:44:58 and Captain John Beard and skipper Molly Beard placed fourth. Hyperion with skipper Bill McMullin was the fifth boat to finish. A fun time was had by all. Many thanks to the Committee Boat, the Cheryl Ann, skippered by Steve Lindsay and the Race Committee with Lisa Lindsay and John Bryan.”

Thomas Ploch informs us, “As part of the pending upgrade to the internet infrastructure on Swan’s Island, TDS will be upgrading the microwave antennae. At this time, the weather-dependent plan is to change each antenna (Swan’s Island and Bass Harbor) between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, and again on Thursday, Sept. 8. TDS expects the outage to last about 10 minutes on each day.”

Happy birthday to Herb Haller, George Kuck and Kimberly Ray Banks. Anniversary blessings to George Kuck and Fern Burns, Ben and Belinda Doliber, Charlie and Donna Wiegle, Jean-Jacques and Sarah Cesbron and Richie and Becky Davis.

