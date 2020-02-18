Swan’s Island: Welcome back Captain Lewis

Save the date of Thursday, May 7, for a road trip to Portland to hear an “all-star” line-up of poets, including our own Gary Rainford. Hosted by Neil Silberblatt and Cynthia Brackett-Vincent, “Voices of Poetry — Up in Maine” is an evening of exceptional poetry at a great indie bookstore, Longfellow Books, located at 1 Monument Way in Portland. Featuring Gary with Stuart Kestenbaum (Poet Laureate of Maine), Chard DeNiord (Poet Laureate of Vermont), Alice B. Fogel (former Poet Laureate of New Hampshire), Betsy Sholl (former Poet Laureate of Maine) and Dawn Potter (Director, Frost Place Conference on Poetry and Teaching), the program takes place from 7-9 p.m. and is definitely worth the trip south.

Don’t forget that the Annual Town Meeting is fast approaching on Monday, March 2. I will provide more details in next week’s column.

The Town has sent a letter to the U.S. Coast Guard Waterway Management Department requesting blinking lights be added to the four buoys marking channel from Bass Harbor to Swan’s Island and return. This letter is in support of need expressed from the ferry boat captains that serve Swan’s Island.

The ferry has brought us both new and returning personnel in recent weeks. Cammie Phalan is a new face at the Swan’s Island ferry terminal and the familiar face of Kevin Threadgold has returned as Able Seaman on Captain Morehouse’s crew. Another position is currently open at the Swan’s Island terminal, so stay tuned for an upcoming announcement.

We also welcome back Captain Vern Lewis. For those who have not had the opportunity to meet Captain Lewis, I share some information about him from an interview he recently granted me. Hailing from and currently living on Clark Island (Spruce Head), Vern served in the Army in Panama and later trained in a Maine maritime school. He has been a captain for over 40 years in Mexico, Brazil, Africa and the U.S. East Coast. He enjoys sailing, skiing, and golfing, has a cat named Skipper and is talented at boat repair and general construction. Vern is a personable, laid back and spontaneous man, and he considers convincing his wife to marry him the greatest achievement in his life so far. He is a great asset to our Island and we welcome him back.

Happy birthday to Steve Muncie, Samuel Kenneth Davis, Lola Davis, Mia Violet Davis, Wyatt M. Tapley, Bev McAloon, Kenny Ranquist and Betsy Rae Philbrook. Anniversary blessings to Leonard and Jackie May, Jim and Sharon Stone and Joe and Denise Boisvert.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Sunday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at [email protected] or call me at 526-4488.