Swan’s Island: Webcams have arrived

The Mill Pond Park Committee (J.P. Follis, Suzette Wheaton, Christal Applin, Maili Bailey, Iver Lofving, and Tom Duchesneau) asks for our help.

“Raising the Roof! The Mill Pond Park needs to raise $6,500 for the renovation of the roof of the band shell. The structure is used for cover in bad weather and for a stage for music to happen. Help us reach our goal. We hope to begin work in 2019 with your help. You may write a check to the town with ‘The Mill Pond Park’ in the memo line. Thanks, and enjoy our wonderful park.”

Congratulations to Jessica DeFrenn for her recent prominence at the Art Walk in Bar Harbor. Jessica’s artwork, known to many of us as Antlers & Milk, has shown tremendous creative growth in the past few years and we couldn’t be more pleased by her successes.

Karen Preston Griffin alerts us: “The dump hours have changed, effective Tuesday, Oct. 16. The new hours are Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday from 1-4 p.m.”

On Sunday, Nov. 4, John McMillan will conduct a Coast Guard Drill Conductor Course. This training takes place at the Swan’s Island Library from 7:30 a.m. until 3:15 p.m. The cost is $225 and if you are interested in joining, please contact Caitlin Trafton at 951-4562.

Fran Chetwynd delivers much-awaited news:

“Hello Webcams! Yes, the lighthouse webcams are here. Rumors have been flying, and now the facts are in. There are 3 new webcams in the lighthouse tower, providing near real-time scenic views around the entrance to Burnt Coat Harbor. The webcams show views into the harbor, across the entrance to the harbor through the Western Way, and south-southwest towards Heron Island. The webcams will allow mariners from Swan’s Island’s substantial fishing fleet to review wave and wind conditions outside the harbor without actually venturing beyond the harbor entrance. They will allow visitors who are not able to climb the light tower to enjoy the views from the top of the tower. Check out https://www.burntcoatharborlight.com/live-camera-views/, a website maintained by Friends of the Swan’s Island Lighthouse (FOSIL), and enjoy the view!”

Happy Birthday to Jesse George Amburg, Lisa Stanley, Wesley Staples II, Cole Carroll Staples, Sally Nichols, Jeffrey L. Ellison, and Joe Boisvert. Anniversary Blessings to Bruce and Julie MacDonald.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Sunday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. E-mail me at kkhaller27@gmail.com or call me at 526-4488.