Swan’s Island: Wassailers laugh, sing and spread cheer

Jennifer Sytsma sends us a message from The Swan’s Island Wassailers: “Well, it looked a little different this year. Sounded different, too (it’s really tough to sing with a mask on)! Thank you to all who waved, sang along, humored us when the generator ran out of gas and the lights went out…and laughed with/at us. I hope we brought a little joy. Thanks Swan’s Island.“ Garrett LeMoine adds: “And that’s a wrap, keeping it safe, but letting everyone know you care. Christmas is happening despite the obstacles thrown at us. Merry Christmas!“

We extend our condolences to the family and friends of Virginia R. “Ginny” Morehouse, who passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at the Knox Center in Rockland. Her son is Captain Bob Morehouse and we especially keep him in our thoughts and prayers. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials take the form of contributions to St. Rose Catholic Church (Cemetery Fund) 215 E. Front, Perrysburg, OH 43551. To extend online condolences, please visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

Although the churches on Swan’s Island will not conduct Christmas services this year, I invite everyone, on and off island, to enjoy Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services on the MDI Episcopal YouTube Channel. These services may be viewed any time after 4 p.m. for the Christmas Eve service and 10 a.m. for the Christmas Day service. Merry Christmas and many blessings for a peaceful and healthy new year.

Tammy Tripler spreads good cheer: “Ho! Ho! Ho! Santa came to town. Since he couldn’t go to the school, he rode on a fire truck this past Saturday, Dec. 19, all around the Island, giving out gifts to kids from babe to eighth grader. There were many helping hands that pulled this event together, from helping Santa get the gifts here and wrapped to baking and packaging goodies to coordinating with our Fire Chief. Santa wanted to stop by early to our little town. Owing to the snow we’ve had, Robert Gardner had to give up driving Santa to keep our roads safe. A huge thanks go to ‘Punkin’ Gerald Lemoine for stepping in and driving Santa safely around! I heard that Santa inspired one little boy to become a firefighter – the world can always use good firefighters. Santa said to say thank you to all the kids for showing up and wishes everyone a Merry Christmas.”

Donna Wiegle reminds us that “Only patients who present with symptoms of COVID-19 can be tested at the clinic and tests are not for travel or other purposes. Low–risk symptoms include body aches, fatigue; runny nose/congestion; nausea/vomiting/diarrhea; and allergies related symptoms. High–risk symptoms include new, uncontrolled cough; shortness of breath or difficulty breathing (not exercise induced asthma); new loss of taste or smell; fever (100.4 or higher), chills, rigors; and sore throat. If a patient has low–risk symptoms ONLY, they will be advised to continue to monitor their symptoms and watch for onset of any high–risk symptoms. If a patient has low–risk symptoms with ANY of the high–risk symptoms, you are eligible for testing. Contact me at 526-4101 to schedule an appointment to have a COVID-19 test performed.”

Happy Birthday to John Follis, Jane Stanley, Madeline Buswell, Ethan Rhile, Morgan Michele Matthews, Tom Duchesneau, Gabriel Owen Staples and Judson Cease.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Sunday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at [email protected] or call me at (207) 526-4488.