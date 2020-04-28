Swan’s Island: Walkway to the beach

The whole island expresses gratitude to industrious and community-spirited Jackson Laws. Jackson has recently spent time and energy setting up a rock path going to Fine Sand Beach. He says, “Hello everyone! Thought I would share what I’ve done at Fine Sand Beach. I noticed there wasn’t really a walkway down onto the beach, so I thought I’d be useful and make one. This whole social distancing is getting to me . . . Stay safe everyone!” Comments regarding his handiwork are complimentary and appreciative: “Well that’s pretty impressive, the work and the thoughtfulness,” “Beautiful path, Corps of Engineers quality, finest kind,” and “My knee will thank you next time I get to the island and go out to the beach.” Thank you, Jackson, for this long-lasting gift to the Island.

Danny Overlock from Hammond Lumber sends us a public service announcement: “We at Hammond Lumber in Bar Harbor will be coming to Swan’s Island twice a week for at least the summer (COVID-19 permitting). We started this last week. We will be resuming Tuesdays and Thursdays, generally on the first boat leaving Bass Harbor at 7:30 a.m.; return trip will be dependent on load size and boat availability. We enjoy coming out to the wonderful people on the Island. We will drop off a pressure-treated, weatherproof box in the town office parking lot each delivery and will put small in-store items in it for easy customer pickup. It will be padlocked, but they will have a key at the town office for people to get their products. The plan is that if you have bought lumber, plywood, manure, etc., and also have small in-store items, we will deliver the entire load to the jobsite, but if it is solely small items, we will drop it in the box at the town office. The idea is simple: keep better social distancing, allow many customers to get their small products more quickly, and keep the big boom truck from potentially going into tight jobs, thus trying to have little to no chance of potential property damage (i.e., grass roots, broken branches). Thank you all and thank you to the town office staff and Karen Preston Griffin for making this possible.”

We love Gary Rainford, his poetry, his classes, and his readings; many of us miss them with equal ferocity during this time of social distancing. Southwest Harbor Library has given us a solution to the deprivation we may be experiencing – they asked Gary to create a special poetry experience for their patrons and here are the links to “Video Poems by Gary Rainford for the Southwest Harbor Public Library.” Video one, “Anemometer,” https://youtu.be/yhoZtMr8Ndc;

Video two, “Magnetic North,” https://youtu.be/bXLyjMi-fO4;

Video three, “32 Flavors,” https://youtu.be/1EkynDqUaUs; Video four, “Reincarnation,” https://youtu.be/__x2WagDOPQ.Author of “Salty Liquor and Liner Notes,” Gary Rainford lives year-round on Swan’s Island with his wife and daughter. Gary’s third book, in progress, is a verse novel that tells the story of his mother’s dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Purchase Gary’s books at North Country Press (www.northcountrypress.com), www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, or order copies at your favorite and local bookstore. www.garyrainford.com.

Stay tuned for my first “Getting to Know Your Neighbor” with Gwen May in next week’s column. You never know what you may learn about your neighbor!

Happy birthday to Donald Carlson, Sarah Jae MacDonald, Johnny Rozenski, Axel Raymond Staples, Cooper Wilson Staples and Abigail J. Dy. Anniversary Blessings to Steve and Judy Green.

