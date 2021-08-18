Swan’s Island: Voters at special meeting oppose town ownership of broadband infrastructure 

Gwen May communicates the results of our votes at a special town meeting regarding broadband internet service: “By a vote of 77-8, the people voted down the option for the town to own the fiber optic infrastructure to provide broadband internet service to the island. The people chose to have the selectmen borrow a sum of money for TDS to own and operate the system by a vote of 58-28.” Tom Ploch reports: “The Swan’s Island Broadband committee is now focused on obtaining federal and state grants to defray the cost of the fiber to the home network and we finalize the details of the agreement with TDS on the terms and conditions of the rollout. Once both local funding and grants are lined up, we are expecting TDS to be able to offer service in 12 to 18 months.” We thank Tom and the entire broadband committee for their many hours of work and dedicated service to the island.

Laurie Easton Parker has officially declared the Swan’s Island Historical Society ice cream social a success, attributing it to lots of work and support. Some of the many to credit for this success are Gwen May (treasurer), Dale Joyce (president) who brought his whole family in for treats, Barbara Howland (vice president), and Karen Dougherty (secretary). Laurie, Barbara and Karen – dubbed the “Super Scoopers” – certainly did put the ‘fun’ in fundraising!

Our community is so grateful for the services given by Brian and Kathy Krafjack, Lily Ellison and all the other workers at TIMS. Especially helpful to us is the delivery service and convenient package pickup at TIMS. The building and surrounding grounds seem to be overflowing with packages recently, and many community members are asking that we continue to be thoughtful stewards of this great service by picking up our packages in a timely fashion.

Karen Preston Griffin reminds us that the Municipal Advisory Committee’s next scheduled meeting is Thursday, Sept. 2, at 5:30 p.m.

Lisa Dillon Beliveau praises one of islanders’ favorites, Iver Lofving: “The Swan’s Island Yacht Club would like to say ‘Iver, YOU ROCK!’ What looked like organized chaos in the beginning turned into such a beautiful sail for our youth. Thank you to the parents who recently participated in row boats and on paddle boards to help keep our kids safe on the water. Iver reported that our entire fleet was in the water: our three Mercurys with adult sailors and our five Optis with our youth. Also participating was our launch, two row boats, a kayak, a paddle board, and a lobster boat – what fun! Thanks, Iver.”

Carol Petraitis informs us that two classes are held each week at the Swan’s Island library. On Wednesdays from 5-6 p.m., Carol leads a restorative yoga class and on Fridays from 10-11 a.m., a gentle therapeutic stretching class is held with guest teacher Annette Tersigni, RN and certified instructor. Vaccination is required for both classes and a $10 donation for each class is suggested.

Emmie McKay Sawyer encourages us to support the eighth graders: “The eighth graders are accepting bagged returnables/cans and bottles to raise money for their class trip next year. Bags may be left beside the small shed partway around the school driveway loop at 116 Rose Hill Road. They appreciate it very much. Thank you!”

Happy birthday to Carol Seavey, Sonja Jane Philbrook, Bruce MacDonald, Karter Whitman, Rachel Lee Butler, Sarah Lane, Pumpkin LeMoine, Jenny Solotaroff and Keyona Dennard Bridenstine.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Saturday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at [email protected] or call me at (207) 526-4488.