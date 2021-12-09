Swan’s Island: Volunteers needed for wreath laying on Dec. 12 

Susan Sargent requests our help: “We will lay wreaths on veterans’ graves, beginning at the Rose Hill Cemetery, on Sunday, Dec. 12; please meet at 12:30 p.m. We have 114 veterans to remember. All volunteers are welcome and appreciated.”

Kudos to Les Ranquist! He has taken it upon himself to improve access for swimmers at the Quarry Pond by constructing a small wading pool with a sandy approach to the pond and making other improvements as well. Thank you, Les, for all your contributions to our community. My appreciation also goes to those who alert me to people like Les who practice quiet benevolence.

We extend our condolences to the family and friends of Elizabeth Weber Bamford, who passed away on Sunday, Nov. 21. Many Swan’s Islanders describe Betty as kind, sweet and lovely, and she will be missed by many. A private family service will be held for her in Maine. Memorial donations in her name may be made to the Central Market Trust (Central Market is an historic public market in Lancaster, Pa.) or the Power Packs Project. For more information about the Power Packs Project – a program that empowers families with education and ingredients to create nutritious weekend meals so their children return to school fed and ready to learn – call (717) 517-9220.

Dr. Timothy Oh and the staff of Caring Hands of Maine Dental Center will be at the Mill Pond Health Center on Friday, Dec.10. New patients are welcome. Some of the services provided include cleanings and sealants, X-rays, extractions and restorative work. Please give Dr. Oh’s office in Ellsworth a call at (207) 667-6789 to schedule an appointment. The office is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mainecare is accepted for children up to age 20 and most dental insurances are accepted. Contact Donna Wiegle at 526-4101 with questions.

Happy birthday to Abigail Rose Butler, Thomas Riedel, Skye Staples, Lori Goodwin and Marsha Douty Carlson.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Saturday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at [email protected] or call me at (207) 526-4488.