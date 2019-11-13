Swan’s Island; Turkey shoot coming up

Rebekah Amburg Davis encourages us to help this year’s 8th-grade class earn money for their class trip to Washington, D.C., by participating and supporting them at the popular Turkey Shoot on Sunday, Nov. 17.

“Targets will be available for $5 each — no limit,” she writes. “There are three age groups with three prizes in each: 1st prize is a whole turkey, 2nd prize is a TIMS gift certificate, and 3rd prize is Sue Treadwell’s peanut butter cups.

“We’ll have a tent with homemade goodies and hot chocolate for sale. If you don’t want to shoot, you can still come out and support your favorite marksman and make a donation. If you’d like to donate a baked item, please let me know. The location is behind Sonny Sprague’s house and the event starts at 1 p.m. and will go on as long as we have contestants … or until it gets too dark. Rain or shine. Hope to see you there!”

Emmie Sawyer requests help with one of the most anticipated events on our island: “It is the time of year we are asking for food contributions toward our Island Thanksgiving. This year, it will be held on Friday, Nov. 22, at 5:30 p.m., in the Swan’s Island School gymnasium; the snowstorm rain date is Saturday, Nov. 23.

“We are still in need of turkeys, including gravy and stuffing — TIMS is donating eight turkeys, so please let me know if you could help cook one of those; they typically arrive the Wednesday before this event. We are in need of 30 pies please and a few sugar-free ones would be helpful. We do need help with 80lbs. of the mashed potatoes this year. If you can sign up to cook/mash a 5 or 10lb. bag or more, please let me know.

“We ask everyone who plans to attend to please bring a vegetable to share, anything simple such as corn, peas, squash, sweet potato, would be greatly appreciated.

“We need the food to be delivered to the kitchen at 5 p.m. If you use personal dishes/cookware, we ask you to please label it with your name to help with a seamless return of your item. If you are able to cook a turkey/stuffing/gravy, mashed potatoes or a pie, please feel free to let me know by calling my home between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at 207-526-4036.

This wonderful event started decades ago and our community has continued to make it happen year after year. I greatly appreciate everyone’s efforts and willingness to come together, and I look forward to seeing you all at our Island Thanksgiving!”

As you’ve possibly noticed by now, the Henry Lee has been replaced by the Governor Curtis this past Tuesday, in order for the Lee to be in the shipyard for a mandatory USCG Hull exam and necessary repair work. Daniel M. McNichol, Port Captain for the Maine State Ferry Service, states that the Lee is expected to return after the completion of work and a successful hull exam.

Happy birthday to Tyler Milton Philbrook, Joseph W. Staples, Tom Gott, Lincoln Bennett Johnson, Meghan Joyce, Jean-Jacques Cesbron, Bud Martin Jr. and Christine M. Harrington.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Sunday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. E-mail me at kkhaller27@gmail.com or call me at (207) 526-4488.