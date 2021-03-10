Swan’s Island: Town reports are available at the town office 

What fun I had the other day on a Zoom call with the Swan’s Island School’s grade 3-5 classroom. I thank them for the honor of participating in the Read Across America celebration by reading to them Stephen Costanza‘s “Mozart Finds a Melody.” We then had a brief chat about what everyday sounds could inspire a melody. One sound I mentioned was the goats across the street from my home; ironically, I did not realize that one of the goat owners was in this classroom.

We welcome the extended Cesbron family as new residents to the Island. Jean–Jacques, Sara and their sons Jacques and Luc are often seen ice skating on Malleye’s pond or taking walks with their goats Beauty and Snow. We hope your new life in our community is filled with much joy.

We will soon have another new resident on the Island. I am pleased to congratulate Caleb MacDonald on his engagement to Rachael Chavarie. Love is alive in the air even during a pandemic!

We thank Jeanne Hoyle for keeping the library stocked with good reads. Some of the latest acquisitions are Becky Cooper’s “We Keep the Dead Close,” Janet Evanovich’s “Fortune and Glory,” James Patterson’s “The Last Days of John Lennon,” Michael Yarvitz’s and Rachel Maddow’s “Bag Man,” Barack Obama’s “A Promised Land,” Hazel Gaynor’s “When We were Young & Brave,” Maggie O’Farrell’s “Hamnet,” Lisa Jewell’s “Invisible Girl,” Casey McQuiston’s “Red White Royal Blue,” Rumann Alam’s “Leave the World Behind,” Maryrose Wood’s “Alice’s Farm: A Rabbit’s Tale,” Jeff Kinney’s “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Deep End,” James Maxwell’s “A Girl From Nowhere” and “A World of Secrets,” Robert Masello’s and Steve West’s “The Hunting of H.G. Wells,” Tracy Deonn’s “Legendborn,” Adrienne Young’s “Fable: A Novel,” Patricia Morrisroe’s “The Woman in the Moonlight” and Adrienne Young’s “The Girl The Sea Gave Back.”

Gwen May notifies us that the town reports are available at the town office; they are on the bench in the hallway. There is also a digital copy on the town website at www.swansisland.org. Check out the cover photo of sensational swimmer Sage Dentremont.

We extend our condolences to the family and friends of Theresa L. Orcutt who passed away on Feb. 28 at the Hospice House in Auburn. The daughter of Theodore and Alberta Buswell, Theresa was born on Swan’s Island. She is survived by children and siblings who include current Swan’s Islanders Albert Buswell, Leona Buswell and Theo May. A small graveside ceremony for Theresa will take place on Swan‘s Island in the spring.

Happy birthday to Angie LeMoine, Michelle Joy, Isabella Grace LeMoine, Kevin Staples, Katie Chapman, Donna Wiegle, Christal Anne Applin, Colleen Turner, Wendy Joyce, Hailey May, Elijah Joyce and Carlton Joyce. Happy anniversary to the love of my life, Karl Haller.

