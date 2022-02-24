Swan’s Island: Town meetings rescheduled due to COVID-19 concerns 

Theresa Munch, our new town administrator, issues a town notice: “The Select Board has voted to reschedule the town budget meeting and annual town meeting owing to COVID-19 concerns. The town budget meeting will be Thursday, April 14, at 7 p.m. The annual town meeting will be Saturday, April 23, at 9 a.m. The location for both meetings is the school gymnasium.”

Taylor Resnick is the new able seaman on one of our ferry crews. We welcome him and hope he has a long and enjoyable tenure with our island community. We thank Captain Aaron Sheridan and AB Karl Haller for covering this vacant rotation while awaiting AB Resnick’s arrival.

We give a standing ovation to the Swan’s Island Broadband Committee for their perseverance and outstanding work for our island. Thomas Ploch gives us an exciting update: “It has been more than half a year since the town voted to fund fiber optic broadband internet on the island, but there had been a tremendous amount of work going on in the background. We are finally making significant progress with funding. Last week, I presented our proposal to the Hancock County Commissions for potential funding using money received from the federal government. I requested that the county contribute 12.5 percent, or $173,254, to our project to match a similar 12.5 percent by the town. The commissioners had several questions, but in the end, approved the full amount I requested since we are able to begin the project shortly. Please feel free to reach out to any of the commissioners and thank them for this grant.

We have also finalized an agreement with TDS and expect to be able to begin construction once we finalize all the funding. In March, the committee will be requesting the remaining 75 percent of the project costs from the state through a ConnectMaine grant. In the past, they have funded projects at this 75 percent level, and we know there is a lot of federal money earmarked for broadband. If we are successful, the town would only end up paying $173,254 (12.5 percent) of our $1.3 million project. We are also working with Versant Power to include fiber optic strands in the new sub-sea cable that they have planned for the island. This will be an important direct connection to the mainland and is literally a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for us.

Please feel free to contact me or any other committee member if you have any questions.”

