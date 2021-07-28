Swan’s Island: Town clerk shares Town Meeting results 

Jennifer Sytsma shares, “The LeMoine family would like to invite you to help us celebrate the life of Wayne LeMoine on Sunday, Aug. 15, at the Swan’s Island Fisherman’s Co-Op. The memorial will begin at 1 p.m. Parking is limited, so please consider carpooling and kindly leave lower parking open for those with restricted mobility. Immediately following the memorial, those who wish to join us can board an available boat to ride out to the Whistler Buoy for private prayer and the spreading of ashes. Please bring your own life jacket (children under 12 must wear a life jacket at all times on the boat). Upon our return, there will be light refreshments available at the recreation center. Because this day is about celebrating Wayne, and he was famous for wearing a black-and-white flannel shirt, we encourage you to wear one too! *Island residents only: If you wish to provide an appetizer or snack, please contact Emmie McKay Sawyer who is graciously coordinating the food. (If you are family/friends coming from out of town, please contact one of the family members if you wish to bring food.) If you have any other questions, please contact a member of the family.”

Terry Staples’s summation of the Swan’s Island 14th annual 5K as he watched from his home is absolutely perfect: “Missed the serious runners, cat was in my lap. It was nice to see all the runners, walkers, people with dogs (maybe to pull them uphill), families with children in strollers, old folks, young people, all enjoying being outside on this beautiful day. After watching them all participate in the annual 5K, with so much energy, it may be time for a nap.”

Reminiscing about the devastating storm that burned the library/Old Atlantic School and destroyed all the historic artifacts and papers that had been stored there, Gwen May shares with us: “It’s now been 13 years and how far the library and the Historical Society have come! So many have helped us grow and we are forever grateful for the volunteers. Now that the Historical Society has moved into its own building at 9 North Road, we are always hopeful that attic treasures that are no longer your treasures will find their way to us. Old papers, receipts, journals and records of businesses gone by, newsletters and artifacts are all welcome as we strive to preserve Swan’s Island’s past. We have set up our display area with the artifacts that were stored off site at the time of the fire, so we are now ready to open to the public. But we first need more volunteers to open our doors. We are still very much a work in progress.

Come join us at our sale on Monday, Aug. 2. There will be furniture as well as kitchen items and an assortment of other interesting things. As we start renovations on the old building, the Historical Society has set up a Venmo account for those who are interested in contributing. We are a 501(c)3 tax deductible organization.”

Our annual Town Meeting was held on Saturday, July 24, and I thank Gwen May for providing us with a synopsis of the meeting: “There were around 50 present, including non-voters, and the meeting lasted an hour. Sonny Sprague beat Gary Farley by four votes for the selectman, overseer of the poor and assessor positions. Gwen May was reelected as town clerk. Julie MacDonald ran unopposed as treasurer. On the Municipal Advisory Committee, Zeke Freelove was reelected, Jeff Clapp is new to the board, as is Ben Tongue. Tammy Tripler was reelected as an SAD#76 schoolboard director. Jason Matthews was reelected on the Planning Board. Interest will be collected at 6 percent on taxes not paid by Sept. 15. The vote passed to allow the selectmen to sell unpaid property. It was voted not to pay interest to those who decide to prepay or make payments on their taxes prior to commitment. Monica Cease was given a gift as a thank you for 21 years as treasurer.” We thank Gwen for all her services to our community – town clerk being only one of many.

Jessica Bailey Harrington announces a yard sale/craft fair/cookout from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4, at the Lobster & Marine Museum. Books, Half Hull models by J. Gillespie, crafts by several Island crafters, cookout – hotdogs, hamburgers, chips, beverages, desserts. Please contact Jessica if you can help baking desserts.

Happy birthday to Sadie Joyce, Kayden Bryce Lemoine, Dusty Staples, Gerri Lynn Smith, Clay Savage, Tom Hindman, Christopher Carlson, Kenny LeMoine III and Jodie Lee Mauger. Anniversary blessings to Judson and Stephanie Cease, Chris and Emmie Sawyer and Thomas and Billie Jo Riedel.

