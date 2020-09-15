Swan’s Island: The lighthouse keeps shining 

Beverly McAloon asks for our help at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19: “Come help, Historical Society members and friends. We will meet to organize the space in our new home [the Methodist Church on North Road]. What to keep, what can be given for a donation to Island friends and what should go to the dump.”

After lending a hand at the Historical Society’s new digs, why not treat yourself to one of Sheila’s sticky buns at TIMS, then head up to the Lighthouse for some end–of–season shopping and a final viewing of the exhibit?

Fran Chetwynd reminds us to “Catch them while you can! Saturday, Sept. 19, is the last day for visiting the Burnt Coat Harbor Lighthouse Keeper’s house and tower this summer. The hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come see the exhibit with photos and stories of Islanders: Preserving the Lighthouse; check out the art room; and do some holiday shopping. There are mugs, sweatshirts and T-shirts, cards, posters, books and a few of Ann Marie Maguire’s wall calendars (summer 2020 to summer 2021 – great memories for a summer visitor). Hope to see you there.”

The Friends of the Swan’s Island Lighthouse (FOSIL) greatly appreciates your support and donations: “Our lighthouse kept shining through many storms – but none quite like the COVID storm that struck this spring. With careful COVID precautions in place, the Burnt Coat Harbor Light was able to open on July 14 for a limited summer season. Visitors to the art room saw an eye-popping display with work from 17 local artists, plus a new Historical Society exhibit. Tower tours are back on the schedule, the trails are in excellent shape and the views, as always, are spectacular! Dedicated volunteers helped make it all happen. Starting in July, as Maine’s travel restrictions were eased, rentals were accepted for the Keeper’s House apartment, with careful COVID procedures in place. Renters have particularly appreciated the quiet beauty of Hockamock Head in these troubled times, and some who had to cancel reservations for 2020 are already making reservations for 2021.

We know that this year many folks cannot even think about charitable giving. But for that very reason, any gifts to FOSIL will be doubly appreciated. And every dollar will go to support the lighthouse project. It’s easy to give online, or by mail by writing a check to Friends of the Swan’s Island Lighthouse, or FOSIL, c/o P.O. Box 213, Swan’s Island, ME 04685. And thank you, lighthouse friends, for your continuing support!”

Rob Morang informs us: “I will be the deer tagging agent for Swan’s Island this hunting season again this year. Brandi has agreed to help when needed. If you’d like a deer tagged, you may call the Sheriff’s Office at (207) 667-7575. If we are unavailable, Gott’s Store in Southwest Harbor is a tagging station.”

Happy birthday to Mya Bea LeMoine Handy, Rev. Ken Dutille, Fern Burns, Earl Gray, T.W. Hindman, Sheila Smith, Eden Tamulonis, Raylene Banks, Jerry Cease and Hannah Grace Joy. Anniversary blessings to Ed and Deb Schwabe, David and Kathleen LeMoine and David and Annette Joyce.

