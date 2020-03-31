Swan’s Island: The Easter Bunny is still hopping by 

Chelsea Riedel shares that P.I.K. (People Interested in Kids) is sponsoring the Easter Bunny: “The Easter Bunny will be hopping his way to Swan’s Island to deliver Easter goodies to Island children on Saturday, April 11. Easter Bunny will only deliver to front porches/doors and we ask that families stay inside during the basket deliveries for everyone’s safety. We will be sanitizing everything and wearing gloves while packing and delivering. If you would like to receive a basket, please let us know by Monday, April 6. Please spread the word to those not on social media.”

In response to COVID-19, a reduced Maine State Ferry Service Schedule was enacted on Saturday, March 28. The Swan’s Island-Bass Harbor runs are now: Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday departing Swan’s Island at 6:45 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 4:30p.m. and departing Bass Harbor at 7:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 5:15p.m.; Wednesday, Thursday departing Swan’s Island at 6:45 a.m., 8:15 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and departing Bass Harbor at 7:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 5:15 p.m., with the Thursday 5:15p.m. going to Frenchboro first and proceeding directly to Swan’s Island for the night.

Cammie Phalan reports from the Swan’s Island ferry terminal: “In an effort to minimize contact and reduce traffic in the ferry terminal, we are now offering curbside delivery of tickets. Call ahead for your tickets and we will happily bring them out to you. We also encourage the purchase of multiple tickets per transaction. We thank you for your patience and understanding during this trying time. We can also mail tickets to whomever may want to go that route. Stay safe everyone.”

Please remember that the Town requests that you remain in your car while on the ferry and please do not visit with crew before or while crossing. This is for the safety of all our island community.

We now have a local coronavirus call center that anyone can utilize. If you are having symptoms or think you may have been exposed to COVID-19, call your primary care provider’s office or MDI Hospital’s Coronavirus Call Center at (207) 801-5900. Calling ahead helps our dedicated health care professionals provide the best possible care and protects those in our community who are most vulnerable.

We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of our beloved Christie Staples Kennedy who passed away on Tuesday, March 17. She is missed by the entire island and well beyond its borders. A graveside service was held at Rose Hill Cemetery, Swan’s Island, on Monday, March 23.

Happy birthday to Josiah Adam Joy, Jenny M. Turner, Zachary Harvey, Bobby Treadwell, Silas Tamulonis, Candis Joyce and Theo May. A special 40th birthday wish to Seth Gordon Joy.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Sunday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at [email protected] or call me at (207) 526-4488.