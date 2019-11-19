Swan’s Island: Thanks for the roofing help

Tammy Tripler reminds us that the remaining scheduled dates for the Island Craft Fairs at the library are on Saturdays, Nov. 30, Dec. 7 and Dec. 14, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. For more information, contact Tammy at 664-4898.

Although she will miss being at the Craft Fairs this year, Lucinda Lowell provides us with options for viewing and purchasing her lovely works: “Thinking ahead for Christmas? I am setting up a craft table at the Sprague House next to Sonny’s from Nov. 20-23.

“I will have my jams and cards available, along with some novelty items to start your holiday shopping. Please contact me about stopping by. Last year I was very pleased that several of you were able to come see what I had available and I hope to see you again this year.”

Donna Wiegle announces that Monthly Senior Bingo is starting back up. Go join the fun starting Monday, Nov. 25, from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Mill Pond Health Center. Anyone over 60 is welcome. There will be coffee, tea, snacks and prizes for all.

My husband Karl Haller and I thank everyone who helped make the completion of our roof possible, through both small and big ways: Gary Farley, Gary Tapley, Gary Rainford, Mark Mellerup, Timmy Treadwell, Roman Cook, Karen Preston Griffin, Sonny Sprague and Jil Lewis.

Kudos to our team — Richard Sanborn Construction — who transformed our tarp-covered roof to an elegant, weatherproof one.

Gary Rainford is calling for submissions from all Swan’s Island artists and writers of all ages and kinds: “You are invited to contribute your work to The Island Reader, volume 14, Summer 2020, ‘Whatever Floats your Boat’ issue. Submission deadline is Dec. 31, 2019. For complete details, visit islandreader.com.”

I hope to see many of you at the Island Thanksgiving this Friday, Nov. 22, at 5:30p.m. Latest reports state that we have commitments for the turkeys, pies, mashed potatoes and many other dishes, and that it is time to celebrate our many blessings.

Happy birthday to Becky Davis, Gary Hoyle, Kim Hopkins, Peter Phillips, Marissa Rozenski and Carol Haller. Anniversary blessings to Paul and Ruth Joy and Spencer and Wendy Joyce.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Sunday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. E-mail me at kkhaller27@gmail.com or call me at (207) 526-4488.