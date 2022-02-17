Swan’s Island: Temporary ferry schedule in place while repairs are made 

We seem to have a healthy supply of drama with what many islanders refer to as our “limited access highway” – our means of transportation to work, school, medical appointments and many other necessities.

As we continue waiting for repairs to be made to the Swan’s Island “bridge” or ramp, we express our gratitude to Sean O’Connor, Ashley Lallier, Bob Dumas and Karl Haller for braving the heights above the bridge to work with the tide while hand-adjusting the ramp mechanism that allows for entry on and off the boat.

We give a shout-out to those who contacted WABI news, resulting in a little bit of attention being brought to the situation. Our undying praise and admiration go to Brian Krafjack who, besides being awesome, funny and artistic on a daily basis, has taken on so many extra duties during this time of our need that it would give anyone whiplash to watch him for even one day.

Our new Temporary Daily Schedule leaves Swan’s Island at 8:15 a.m. and 3:45 p.m., returning from Bass Harbor at 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. (On Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, the ferry also leaves Bass Harbor for Frenchboro at 9 a.m. and returns at 10 a.m.) Wacky Wednesday schedule (first and third Wednesdays) is as follows: SI-BH 8:15/ BH-FR 9:00/ FR-BH 10:00/ BH-SI 11:00/ SI-BH 1:15/ BH-FR 2:00/ FR-BH 3:00/ BH-SI 4:00.

Please remember that the ferry crew and terminal workers did not devise the new temporary schedule and are trying to accommodate as many cars as possible on the few trips that are scheduled. Make your complaints heard to those who are in charge of repairs and your praises to those who are helping us during this stressful time.

Dexter Lee gives us a taste of what IOOF Hall has to offer this summer. From two Open Studios, Sweet Chariot and our Variety Show to the hearty and delicious Sunday breakfasts starting at the end of May, we have much to look forward to on the island. Mark your calendars for Saturday, Aug. 20, for the sesquicentennial celebration of our lighthouse. I’ll provide more details as plans are confirmed.

We extend our condolences to the family and friends of Mary Elizabeth Veronica Anderson (“Mellie”) who passed away on Friday, Jan. 21. We particularly hold Caitlin S. Trafton and George B. Anderson in our thoughts and prayers. A memorial for Mellie will be held, as her obituary states, “some beautiful summer day” on Swan’s Island.

Happy birthday to Steve Muncie, Jackson Laws, Jacques Angelo Cesbron, Bud Martin III, Anna Belle Ward, Lucia Tola Dy, Lola Davis, Samuel Kenneth Davis and Mia Violet Davis. Anniversary blessings to Leonard and Jackie May, Katie Banks and Matt Wilson and Carroll and Lindsay Staples.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Saturday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at [email protected] or call me at (207) 526-4488.