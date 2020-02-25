Swan’s Island: Television show films at the lighthouse

The Annual Town Meeting is Monday, March 2, in the school gymnasium. Coffee and light refreshments will be served starting at 8:30 a.m. and the meeting begins at 9 a.m. Gwen May told me that the town reports are in and can be picked up at the town office/post office. Thanks to Brian Krafjack for the beautiful artwork on the cover of the report.

Debbie Stockbridge is preparing the Blue Buoy for opening: “Are you cleaning out? I am accepting donations of good condition clothing, toys, jewelry, craft supplies, houseware items, unwanted tools and fishing gear for the upcoming season. Please call me at (207) 460-7419 if you are able to help.”

Fran Chetwynd tells all: “And now it can be told … a British television crew filmed footage at our lighthouse! I mentioned previously that there were three groups that visited the lighthouse in the chilly days of December. We had to keep it a secret, but one of those groups was a film crew from England filming the final episode of a (British) ITV series called ‘Breaking Dad.’ Here’s the plotline: a no-longer-young dad (Bradley Walsh) is invited by his son Barney to come with him on an adventurous road trip to the U.S. The final episode features cold-weather adventures in Maine, concluding with a fishing trip with Captain Jason Joyce and time spent exploring in and around Burnt Coat Harbor Light. Here’s what ITV publicity says about that final episode: ‘On the final leg of their U.S. road trip, Brad and Barney take rally cars for a spin on the ice, before settling the score at Moose Alley bowling in Maine. To help them with the extreme weather, Barney’s arranged for some wilderness training with expert Joel Graves, before an early start as the boys go lobster fishing off Swan’s Island. Finally, to round off an epic adventure, the duo settle down to a good old sing-song.’ The episode includes some great drone footage of the lighthouse, then at the end of the show that ‘good old sing-song’ takes place while Brad and Barney are seated in the grass on the shoreline at Hockamock Head.

“We can’t see the footage on American television, but here is what Jason can tell us about that: ‘Some footage will eventually be available on Youtube in the U.S. but there isn’t any yet … I’m told it will be posted on the ITV Youtube page. This is a U.K. show and it can’t be watched in the U.S. at this time.’ After the film crew left the island, we were sternly warned that all this had to be kept under wraps until the final episode of ‘Breaking Dad’ for this season aired in the UK. That happened, so now we can tell; if we ever get to see the episode featuring Swan’s Island footage, you will hear about it from me!”

Happy Birthday to Meri Lynn Rainford, Wanda Colbeth Gray, Cindy Kennedy Niquette, Liela Banks, Cheri L. Ellison, Emmie Mckay Sawyer, Stefanie Kowalczyk and Kim Colbeth on Feb. 29.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Sunday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at [email protected] or call me at (207) 526-4488.