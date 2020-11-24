Swan’s Island: Technology allows for summer dreaming this winter

Fran Chetwynd provides an opportunity for summer dreaming this winter: “Lighthouse virtual tours are available. Did you miss touring the Burnt Coat Light Station buildings this summer? Don’t despair! Go to my.matterport.com/show/?m=28yKs2z8KPh to see a virtual tour of the keeper’s house, including the rental apartment. This amazing technology allows you to walk through the rooms, see the furnishings, check out the building details and even enjoy the views through the windows of the keeper’s house. The rooms can also be viewed with a virtual reality viewer. The buildings are closed now for the colder months but will open again next spring. And if you are thinking of renting the keeper’s house apartment, don’t delay – we are already taking reservations for 2021!”

Jeanne Hoyle shares with us some new additions to the library’s collection: “Shuggie Bain” by Douglas Stuart, “You Had Me At Hola” by Alexis Daria, “All The Ways We Said Goodbye” by Beatriz Williams/Lauren Willig/Karen White, “Like Crazy” by Dan Mathews, “Magic Lessons” by Alice Hoffman, “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, “The Book of Two Ways” by Jodi Picoult, “The Searcher” by Tana French and “Mill Town” by Kerri Arsenault. The book “Mill Town” is about Mexico, Maine. For a brief description of some of these books, please go to the library’s website at SwansIslandeducationalsociety.org.

Jeanne also informs us that the hours for the library have changed to 2–4 p.m., but the days – Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday – remain the same.

Jeff Watson notifies us that, starting this December and lasting until May 2021, Hammond Lumber will come out to the island only on Thursdays. He also thanks us for our business and encourages us to stay safe.

Douglas Cornman encourages our artistic side: “What are you waiting for? Share your island creativity by submitting your poem, short story, photograph, painting and/or drawing to the Island Reader. Don’t miss an opportunity to be a part of the 15th anniversary “Sustaining Islands” edition; the submission deadline is Dec. 31. Go to islandreader.com/submit.html for details.“

Happy birthday to Eric Chetwynd, Aiden Sheridan, Marissa Rozenski, Peter Phillips, Owen Aaron Robinson, Owen Rhile, Mindy Buswell, Randy Lewis, and Marilyn Lianna Sawyer. Anniversary blessings to Howard and Christine Dentremont and Adam and Theresa Joy.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Sunday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at [email protected] or call me at (207) 526-4488.