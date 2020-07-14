Swan’s Island: Support the deliciousness of it all 

Many islanders have eagerly awaited the reopening of Coffee Love and it is coming this week. Slated to open on Wednesday, July 15, Coffee Love will once again offer delicious coffee treats—hot and iced expresso, latte and chai—as well as tasty eats—breakfast sandwiches and muffins. They will be open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 7:30-11:30 a.m. Please note that their location has changed and they now serve at 713 Atlantic Road (by the garden). Come support the deliciousness of it all.

Al Buswell updates us on the impressive achievements of his son, Lt. Col. Philip Buswell in Stuttgart, Germany. At a Change of Command ceremony, Lt. Col. Philip Buswell turned over the reins of 1st Battalion, 10th. Special Forces (Airborne) to his successor, after two years on the job. In a stirring farewell speech, Phil pointed out that his connection with the Battalion, known as ‘The Originals,‘ stretches back 14 years. As the ‘forward deployed’ Special Forces Battalion, and the largest, its responsibilities range from the Baltic States throughout Europe to the islands of the Mediterranean.

After thanking all who had helped and supported him during his time in command, Phil acknowledged “the best thing that ever happened to me” . . . his wife Vanya and children, Alex and Vicky. “Vicky was 1 month old when I took this job, and it was she who could be heard yelling ‘not this!’ at the playing of ‘The Ballad of the Green Beret. Apparently not a fan!”

The family had planned to spend some well-earned leave visiting friends and family in the States, but COVID–19 has rendered that plan impossible. Phil’s next tour will be with Africa Command, also based at Stuttgart.

We extend our condolences to Gary, Mimi and Meri Rainford, and to the rest of their family, upon the recent passing of Gary’s mom, Bobbi. Over the last few years, Gary has shared many personal experiences with us, from moving his mother to a facility in Bangor to attending to her needs in many special ways; what a gift we have in his poetry that captures these experiences!

Wishing a very belated happy birthday to Victoria Buswell. Happy birthday to Aaron Sheridan, Kristi Sheridan, Sonja Jane Philbrook, Belva Staples, Gardner Ellison, Dwight Colbeth and Theresa Karen Joy. Anniversary blessings to Jodie and Nick Mauger and Gary and Mimi Rainford.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Sunday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at [email protected] or call me at (207) 526-4488.