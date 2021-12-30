Swan’s Island: Sunny Side Farm announces contest winner 

Serena Walker‘s Sunny Side Farm declares the winner of its Christmas contest/giveaway: “Thanks to everyone who played along with our guessing game this past weekend; we have had a lot of fun waiting and wondering when Katie the goat would have her kid, and you all added to the fun. Our winning guess was for 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 26, which was when Merry arrived. Keith Harriton is the winner of his choice of two dozen chicken eggs or a dozen chicken and half dozen duck eggs from our lovely layers. Congratulations on the correct guess.”

Karen Preston Griffin announces a town job opening: “Snow removal for the town office, post office and other departments as needed. Requirement is removal of snow in the morning prior to 8 a.m. and possibly in the afternoon hours depending on the severity of storm. Contact the town office at (207) 526-4279.” She also reminds us, “If you have a boat and/or float stored at the Minturn Boneyard Storage, please contact the town office at (207) 526-4279 to sign a contract and pay the fee.”

We extend our condolences to the family and friends of Mary Sue (Colbeth) Johnson, who passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 21. A funeral service was held in North Kingstown, R.I., and her burial will be privately held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Make-A-Wish Foundation of Rhode Island, 20 Hemmingway Drive, East Providence, RI, 02915, are appreciated.

Dale Joyce of Harbor View Studio informs us of his upcoming workshops: “I’ll be hosting Introduction to Cyanotypes workshop at ArtWaves in Town Hill – one in late February and another in late March. There are only 12 seats in each class, so be sure to sign up soon! Sign up for the February workshop online at www.artwavesmdi.org/event-4591830 and www.artwavesmdi.org/event-4596488 for the one in March.”

Happy birthday to Nick Mauger, Cameron Tahir Colbeth, Christopher H. Sawyer, Sarah Gartrell, Mary Anne Young, Asa Joyce, Isaiah Matthew Sawyer and Zoey Izabella Martin.

